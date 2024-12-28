I've tested Lalique Encre Indigo – a unique fragrance which is perfect for stacking

Lalique Encre Indigo
(Image credit: Sam Cross)
There are some people out there who will be quite content just owning and using one men's fragrance all the time. However, there are also a lot of people who enjoy switching it up, curating a modest collection of bottles in a bid to cover every eventuality.

If you fit into the latter half of that equation, the scent I'm testing today could be right up your street. It's called Lalique Encre Indigo – and it's one of the most unique fragrances I've ever come across.

Sat in a gorgeous deep blue – or, I suppose, indigo – cubic bottle, Encre Indigo is deeply alluring. Before you've even got the cap off, this is evoking the feeling of late night parties in clubs you really can't afford to be in.

Lalique Encre Indigo
Dubbed as a "choreography for the senses", this scent features a real mix of notes across different layers. At the top end, expect bergamot, juniper berry and pink pepper extract to take the lead.

Those sit on heart notes like saffron and black tea jukro. All of that dries down to notes of vetiver, patchouli and ambergris. As I said, it's quite a wild ride.

So, what does all of that translate to in real terms? Well, something which is certainly unique. To my nose, the most prominent note is one I've never really experienced before. I can really only describe it as a sherbet lemon note – citrussy, almost bordering on sour, but saved by just the right infusion of sweetness.

Lalique Encre Indigo

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The overall profile definitely leans into the fresher side of things, without straying too deeply into florals. It's something I can't wait to wear more often in spring, where I think that sort of profile can really shine.

I could also see this working wonders as a stacking scent. That powerful citrussy note would surely pair beautifully with other fresh bottles, to accentuate those notes while adding a little more body. I've not tried it yet, but it's something I'm keen to do.

With an RRP of £89 (approx. $113 / AU$178) for a 100ml bottle, this certainly isn't the cheapest scent out there. However, it's not really trying to be, and I do still think this offers killer value. It's not the pick for everyone, but if you're already pretty deep into the fragrance rabbit hole, this could be a great addition for when you fancy something different.

