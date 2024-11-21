5 top tips to recreate David Beckham's awe-inspiring whiskers

We may be coming to the end of Movember now, but that doesn't mean our grooming guides are coming to an end. A few weeks of growth probably means you're now ready to start styling your beard, and we're here to help.

After covering tips on how to achieve a Henry Cavill-worthy moustache, we're now back with another bearded A-lister. That's right, it's now time for the patron of all chin manes – David Beckham.

You'll find below our top five tips on how to recreate Beckham's perfectly proportioned beard...enjoy!

1. Leave enough time for growth

It's going to take around two to four weeks to grow Beckham's enviable face fuzz, so you'll want to leave enough time to let your beard grow to its full potential. If you hate the in-between phase, choose a time period that isn't filled with too many social events.

2. Get the trim right

Before you start, make sure you own one of the best beard trimmers on the market to avoid any mishaps. The Philips OneBlade 360 is always a solid choice, but stick with what you know if possible. Trim to a number two (6mm) or three (10mm) and you'll be on your way to perfection.

3. Fill in the gaps if necessary

If you’re over the age of 40 and would like to accurately achieve Beckham’s beard, banishing any grey hairs with beard colour is the way to go. Just for Men is a good brand, or I'd recommend L'Oréal's One-Twist Hair Colour if you want something more subtle.

4. Beard oil, always

Beard oil is an essential step for growing a healthy, full beard. Not only does it nourish your facial hair, but it also cares for the skin beneath, keeping it hydrated and stimulating hair follicles necessary step if you want your chin mane to grow healthily. Plus, it smells great, and who wouldn't want that? Not David Beckham.

5. Maintain

Finally, maintaining your freshly groomed beard is just as important as all the steps above. Keep it trimmed, moisturised and tidy, and you’ll be channeling that Beckham-level style in no time.

