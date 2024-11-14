5 essential tips for achieving a Henry Cavill-worthy moustache

Henry Cavill’s moustache is undoubtedly one of the most admired in Hollywood, and with Movember in full swing, he's the perfect inspiration for anyone looking to up their moustache game this season.
As one of T3's resident grooming experts, I’ve rounded up five essential tips to help you recreate Cavill’s iconic look, ensuring that style choice gets you closer to that standout moustache before you reach for one of the best electric shavers.
1. Commit to the cause
If you're going to take this seriously, you have to really commit. It sounds simple, but it’s tougher than you might think – especially with a busy social calendar tempting you to trim prematurely. Resist the urge to reach for the scissors, and your future Henry Cavill-inspired self will thank you.
2. Invest in a fine-toothed comb
In the meantime, investing in a quality fine-toothed moustache comb is a great idea. It’s perfect for creating that subtle centre part that defines a well-groomed moustache, but be sure to brush diagonally across your upper lip instead of straight down to prevent any rogue hairs from straying over the lip line.
3. Keep it clean
One of the main reasons some guys abandon their moustache journey is the dreaded itchiness. This usually comes down to a lack of proper care, but before you consider shaving it all off, try a few simple adjustments.
Washing and conditioning your moustache (and beard) two to three times a week keeps it clean, soft and prevents dryness and breakage. You could even use a little beard oil to keep things shiny – Henry Cavill would be proud.
4. Maintain, maintain, maintain
After yo've got a few weeks of growth under your belt, buy a beard trimmer with adjustable lengths and a precision head that lets you work under your nose.
To achieve Cavill’s signature look, you will need to maintain stubble on the rest of your face whilst keeping the moustache longer – trim it to about half an inch to an inch using a grade three or four setting. Pay extra attention to the area right under the nostrils for a clean, defined look.
5. Show it off!
Once you've perfected your maintenance routine, you'll be ready to fully enjoy the rewards. Flaunt your fresh style at the office or complement it with a signature fragrance that will turn heads on the street. Prepare to be the centre of attention and the talk of the town!
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
