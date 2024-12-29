5 electric shaver deals you shouldn't miss in the Boxing Day sales

New year, new beard (and all the style that comes with it)

Boxing Day shavers
Lizzie Wilmot
If you’re looking to upgrade your grooming routine with a sleek new gadget this new year, you’re in the right place. We’ve scoured high and low to uncover the best Boxing Day deals, and we’re thrilled to find some of the best electric shaversamongst them.

With a variety of top-tier models from trusted brands like Braun and Philips, there’s no shortage of excellent options. To help you choose, I’ve handpicked the top five models that stand out for their quality and value.

Philips OneBlade Pro
Philips OneBlade Pro : was £79.99 now £24.99 at Currys

Everyone raves about the Philips OneBlade, but have you tried the OneBlade Pro? It takes grooming to the next level with Philips' advanced OneBlade technology, and its 5-in-1 adjustable comb lets you effortlessly customise your beard trim to achieve your perfect look.

Braun Series 9 Pro+
Braun Series 9 Pro+: was £479.99 now £199.99 at Boots.com

Voted as T3's best electric shaver in 2024, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is one of our favourite ever models. Get your hands on it whilst it's less than £200 – there isn't much time.

Philips Series 5000
Philips Series 5000 : was £149.99 now £59.99 at Boots.com

The Philips Series 5000 features a fully flexible heads that turns 360° to follow your facial contours, allowing you to experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and skin-friendly shave.

Philips Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer
Philips Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer: was £89.99 now £66.99 at Philips UKI - PH

The Philips Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer is more than just an electric shaver. Equipped with 15 premium tools, it empowers you to style your face, head and body and the precision trimming comb ensures a consistent trim at your desired length every time.

Braun Series 7
Braun Series 7: was £309.99 now £144.99 at Boots.com

If you're looking for a more affordable model, the Braun Series 7 is also a great choice. It has a 360° adaptation for a smooth shave and features AutoSense technology that reads and adapts to your beard density, removing more hairs in every stroke.

Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

