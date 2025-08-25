Expert reveals the best month to lay down grass seed – and it's a lot sooner than you'd think

If you’re like me, trying to time your gardening with the months can be a complete headache. This summer’s heatwave has completely thrown things off, and as I’m in the middle of transforming my lawn, getting the timing right has been tricky.

That’s why I turned to the experts at the RHS for advice on the best time to lay grass seed. If your lawn currently looks more like the Sahara than a tennis court after this summer, you’ll want to pay attention.

The RHS confirms that September is the ideal month to sow grass seed in the UK, which is now only a few days away. With warm soil temperatures and increased rainfall, it’s perfect for giving your grass a strong start before winter.

(Image credit: Stihl)

If you’re considering turfing instead of sowing, September works perfectly for that too – provided the soil isn’t too wet or frozen. Damp conditions help the turf take root quickly and establish itself effectively, and starting now gives it a better chance to withstand the winter and come back stronger in spring.

That said, before sowing, make sure you’ve mowed using one of the best lawn mowers,, removed weeds, levelled the soil, and perhaps even scarified it to break up compacted areas. Allowing the soil to settle for a few weeks ensures an even, stable surface, which makes a huge difference to how well the seeds take.

In short, sowing grass seed in September takes advantage of the perfect mix of soil warmth and moisture, setting the stage for a lawn that’s healthy, resilient and ready to bounce back beautifully after the summer.