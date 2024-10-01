Loewe launches its first ever espresso machine – and it’s as stylish as you’d imagine

QUICK SUMMARY Loewe has launched the aura.pure, the brand’s first ever espresso machine. The Loewe aura.pure has an integrated coffee grinder with 66 settings, so you can precisely customise your drink every time. The Loewe aura.pure is priced at £1,925.

Luxury German technology brand, Loewe has just launched its first ever espresso machine. Called the Loewe aura.pure, the new coffee machine has an integrated grinder with over 60 settings to choose from, to make perfect and precise coffee every time – and it’s easily the most stylish coffee maker I’ve ever seen.

Better known for its TVs, projectors and audio products, Loewe has thrown its hat in the coffee machine ring with the launch of the Loewe aura.pure . Sticking with its luxury theme, Loewe has dubbed the aura.pure the ‘ultimate luxury espresso machine for coffee connoisseurs’ – and I’d have to agree.

The Loewe aura.pure is best described as a bean to cup coffee machine , as it combines an espresso machine with an integrated bean grinder and steam wand. It’s displayed in a basalt grey colour with real wood accents, including the base of the machine and the tamper handle for that luxurious touch. It also comes with multiple accessories, including a milk jug, tamper mat, portafilter holder, barista cloths and brushes.

The Loewe aura.pure may look the part, but what about the technology inside? The Loewe aura.pure is equipped with a three thermoblock system that separates coffee, milk and brewing head heating. It heats up quickly in just two minutes and maintains a constant temperature of up to 92° to brew espresso at the precise heat.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Another impressive feature of the Loewe aura.pure is its integrated conical burr grinder. Located at the top of the machine, the grinder has 66 settings to choose from, so it can grind beans perfectly for espresso, cappuccino, lattes, cold brews and drip coffee. The grinder is also easy to adjust depending on the type of bean you’re using so you get the right extraction, flavour and texture from them.

While some people shy away from bean to cup coffee machines, as they can look a little daunting, the Loewe aura.pure has simple controls and an easy-to-read display. It has only a few buttons to select, including on/off, water and shots, and the screen shows the temperature, grind time and volume settings.

As a luxury coffee maker, the Loewe aura.pure certainly isn’t cheap, although it’s up there with the likes of Sage and De’Longhi. It’s available to buy at select retailers for £1,925.