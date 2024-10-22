Limited edition Porsche x La Marzocco collab could be the coolest coffee machine we've ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY
Porsche and La Marzocco have teamed up to create a limited edition of the Linea Micra espresso machine, with only 911 units available. It comes in two striking designs, with prices starting at £4970/$6949.
If you've had your eye on a sleek new Porsche but the £100,000 price tag is holding you back, this latest collab might just be the next best thing. Porsche and La Marzocco have teamed up to produce a limited edition espresso coffee machine, and it's probably one of the coolest we've ever seen.
This special edition of the Linea Micra portafilter model is limited to 911 units and is available in two designs. The first matches the original Porsche colour Slate Grey Neo, and the second pays tribute to the long-standing partnership between Porsche and Martini Racing.
Prices start at £4970/$6949, and both designs can be purchased in Porsche Centres and the Porsche online shop. Additional accessories include an electric coffee grinder from La Marzocco and matching espresso and cappuccino cups.
Numerous details are inspired by iconic Porsche sports cars. For example, the twist handles for steam and hot water bear similarities to the Porsche drive mode switch. The magnetic drip tray and the cup warmer bear the colour design of the Porsche 911 GT3, and the analogue pressure gauges are reminiscent of a Porsche speedometer. Anodised aluminium is used on the rotary handles as well as the portafilter handle, and the hexagon socket screws are black.
The Linea Micra machine itself is up there with the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, featuring dual stainless steel boilers that allow separate control over brewing temperature and steam pressure. Its versatile portafilter lets users easily switch between single, double and bottomless spout setups, while the 2-litre water tank can also be connected directly to a water line.
“Porsche and La Marzocco share a common mission: we excel through exclusive design, quality and heritage. We are united by our attention to detail. And both brands thrive through strong customer bases that value these qualities. With our collaboration, we want to bring these groups together,” says Deniz Keskin, Director Brand Management and Partnerships at Porsche AG.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
