JURA’s new coffee machine is a flavoured coffee makers dream – I can’t wait to try it
JURA unveils the J10, its most versatile coffee machine yet
QUICK SUMMARY
JURA has unveiled the J10, its latest bean-to-cup coffee machine which has over 42 drinks to choose from.
The JURA J10 can brew hot and cold coffees, and it even has a special syrup option for flavoured coffees.
JURA has just announced its latest coffee machine, and it might be the brand’s most versatile model yet. With 42 drinks to choose from, the new JURA J10 brews both hot and cold coffee with a touch of a button – but it’s the syrup option that has me most excited.
Some people are put off buying the best bean-to-cup coffee machines as they worry they’re too technical and difficult to use. But while they may look a little intimidating, JURA has a brilliant selection of automatic coffee machines that take care of the entire coffee-making process for you – and its latest model is the most impressive-looking yet.
Part of the J collection, the JURA J10 offers the widest selection of coffees from any JURA coffee machine. With 42 drinks to choose from, you can use the JURA J10 to make espressos, lattes and flat whites, plus you can choose between hot and cold drinks, too.
The JURA J10 uses Sweet Foam and Cold Brew technology so you can choose between hot and cold coffees using the same machine. The Sweet Foam function is what has me most excited about the new JURA J10, as it creates finely textured milk foam and can flavour the milk with its special syrup setting.
Flavoured coffee lovers will love this setting as they can select the type and amount of syrup to customise the flavour and intensity of your coffee. The syrup is added during the foaming process so the milk is evenly flavoured before added to your drink.
The JURA J10 can also be used to make cold brew drinks using JURA’s Cold Extraction Process. How it works is cold water is pulsed through freshly ground coffee at a high pressure so you get the full flavour of the beans but at a cold temperature.
As the JURA J10 is part of the J family, it has a similar design to that of the JURA J8 Twin which we recently gave five stars. It’s on the chunkier side but it comes in a luxurious Piano Black colour and has a colour touchscreen that’s easy to use and gives you instructions on brewing method and cleaning. It also has a cup sensor that detects where your cup is placed and helps you position the cup correctly according to your drink of choice.
As someone who can’t resist a flavoured coffee, the JURA J10 is definitely a model that’ll I’ll be hoping to get my hands on, and it’s the first of its kind to offer this type of technology. The JURA J10 is priced at £1,795 / $2,200.
