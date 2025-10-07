Coffee never tasted so good – De'Longhi's best coffee machine is 34% off for Prime Day
De'Longhi make some of the best coffee machines in the world – don't sleep on this Prime Day deal
As we head into autumn and the nights grow longer and sunlight becomes a scarce commodity, a cup of coffee is an essential element of many peoples' morning routines.
Getting the right cup of coffee is easier said than done, however, and we've spied an Amazon Prime Day deal that might help: De'Longhi La Specialista Barista Pump Espresso Machine is currently 34% off.
The De’Longhi La Specialista Barista is a semi-automatic espresso machine for coffee lovers who enjoy the craft of brewing but appreciate a little smart assistance on the ride.
It features an integrated conical burr grinder with sensor tech, ensuring each dose is freshly ground and consistent, while the Smart Tamping Station compresses the coffee evenly at the ideal pressure – all with minimal mess.
Brewing precision comes from active temperature control, supported by three adjustable temperature profiles to suit different bean roasts and taste preferences, ensuring each cup is just right.
Save £180.09 De'Longhi La Specialista Barista Pump Espresso Machine at Amazon. Available in multiple colours, this bean to cup coffee machine makes expert-level coffees, froths milk to perfection and looks the part, too.
There are three one-touch drink options – espresso, Americano, and hot water – plus a MyMenu function that allows you to customise and save your own settings.
Other practical features include a removable water tank, 15-bar pump pressure, and a 1400 W motor. It measures around 36.5 x 27.5 x 40 cm and weighs roughly 8.8 kg, making it sturdy yet compact enough for countertop use.
For anyone looking to impress relatives this Christmas, or just get the day started on the right note, the De’Longhi La Specialista Barista is an excellent choice, especially at this lower Prime Day price.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max Slater-Robins has written for T3 now on and off for over half a decade, with him fitting in serious study at university in between. Max is a tech expert and as such you'll find his words throughout T3.com, appearing in everything from reviews and features, to news and deals. Max is specifically a veteran when it comes round to deal hunting, with him seeing out multiple Black Friday campaigns to date.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.