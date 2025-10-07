Coffee never tasted so good – De'Longhi's best coffee machine is 34% off for Prime Day

As we head into autumn and the nights grow longer and sunlight becomes a scarce commodity, a cup of coffee is an essential element of many peoples' morning routines.

Getting the right cup of coffee is easier said than done, however, and we've spied an Amazon Prime Day deal that might help: De'Longhi La Specialista Barista Pump Espresso Machine is currently 34% off.

The De’Longhi La Specialista Barista is a semi-automatic espresso machine for coffee lovers who enjoy the craft of brewing but appreciate a little smart assistance on the ride.

It features an integrated conical burr grinder with sensor tech, ensuring each dose is freshly ground and consistent, while the Smart Tamping Station compresses the coffee evenly at the ideal pressure – all with minimal mess.

Brewing precision comes from active temperature control, supported by three adjustable temperature profiles to suit different bean roasts and taste preferences, ensuring each cup is just right.

There are three one-touch drink options – espresso, Americano, and hot water – plus a MyMenu function that allows you to customise and save your own settings.

Other practical features include a removable water tank, 15-bar pump pressure, and a 1400 W motor. It measures around 36.5 x 27.5 x 40 cm and weighs roughly 8.8 kg, making it sturdy yet compact enough for countertop use.

For anyone looking to impress relatives this Christmas, or just get the day started on the right note, the De’Longhi La Specialista Barista is an excellent choice, especially at this lower Prime Day price.