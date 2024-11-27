I review beauty tech for living – here are 5 LED face mask deals I recommend this Black Friday

The best LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm this year, with everyone from your neighbour to your celebrity crush jumping on the trend. Whilst some remain skeptical about the science behind them, I can personally vouch for their incredible results, and using one has become an essential step in my skincare routine.
As I’ve been scouring the best Black Friday deals, I’ve come across a range of LED face masks at prices too tempting to ignore. From big-name brands to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone, especially if you're hoping to treat a loved one this Christmas.
Here are the best Black Friday LED face mask deals, handpicked by moi to make your search for a bargain effortless. It is my job after all!
The Sensse Professional is the cheapest option in this list, but it still features four pre-programmed colour treatment modes. That's pretty impressive for such an affordable mask!
I’m a big fan of the Silk’n LED face mask, and it was one of the first models that truly demonstrated the transformative effects of light therapy on the skin. For a deeper dive into my experience, check out my full review.
The Déesee PRO is renowned for fusing comfortably contoured designs with clinic-grade results. It's a little more premium than the previous two options, but still a great choice if you don't want to break the bank.
Next, we have an LED face mask crafted specifically for men – an ideal gift for the special man in your life. Whilst we haven’t had the chance to test this model firsthand, it certainly makes a strong impression. This bundle also includes a premium moisturiser and face wash, making it an irresistible all-in-one skincare solution worth highlighting.
MZ Skin's second-generation LED mask exudes luxury, but it's got a price tag that matches. This is by far one of the best LED face masks I've tried, and everything about it showcases its exceptional quality. If you have the budget, this is the ultimate choice.
Take a look at my TikTok video below for more information on how LED face masks work:
@t3dotcom ♬ original sound - T3
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
-
One of the best arcade machines of all-time is finally affordable in Arcade1Up's Black Friday deals
Save £100s / $100s on Arcade1Up cabinets during Black Friday – including Star Wars
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huawei finally ditching Android in favour of its own system
Huawei drops its last link to the past
By Chris Hall Published
-
Don't panic, but this best-selling Dyson is almost half price for Black Friday
There's a huge $220 saving...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Nectar’s best memory foam mattress is $837 off in this Black Friday deal
Get up to 50% off mattresses and accessories in the Nectar Black Friday deals
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This bean-to-cup coffee machine is brand new, but it's already had a $200 price cut for Black Friday
The De'Longhi La Specialista Opera was only released last month
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is $170 off in early Black Friday deal
Get 37% off the KitchenAid Stand Mixer in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
You can now get the Nespresso Vertuo Pop for under $100 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale
After a new coffee machine? This is the deal we recommend
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Google’s best smart speaker is half price in this early Black Friday deal
Get 50% off the Google Nest Audio in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save $60 with this super cheap Ring starter kit in Lowe's early Black Friday sale
Two Ring best-sellers for how much?!
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Lovehoney launches its ‘best ever’ Black Friday sale – here’s 5 picks you should buy
Get up to 70% off at Lovehoney in its early Black Friday sale
By Emily Cox Published