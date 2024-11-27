I review beauty tech for living – here are 5 LED face mask deals I recommend this Black Friday

The best LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm this year, with everyone from your neighbour to your celebrity crush jumping on the trend. Whilst some remain skeptical about the science behind them, I can personally vouch for their incredible results, and using one has become an essential step in my skincare routine.

As I’ve been scouring the best Black Friday deals, I’ve come across a range of LED face masks at prices too tempting to ignore. From big-name brands to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone, especially if you're hoping to treat a loved one this Christmas.

Here are the best Black Friday LED face mask deals, handpicked by moi to make your search for a bargain effortless. It is my job after all!

Sensse Professional LED Face Mask
Sensse Professional LED Face Mask: was £139.99 now £110.55 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

The Sensse Professional is the cheapest option in this list, but it still features four pre-programmed colour treatment modes. That's pretty impressive for such an affordable mask!

Silk'n Facial LED Mask 100
Silk'n Facial LED Mask 100: was £160 now £120 at Boots.com

I’m a big fan of the Silk’n LED face mask, and it was one of the first models that truly demonstrated the transformative effects of light therapy on the skin. For a deeper dive into my experience, check out my full review.

Déesse Pro Express LED face mask
Déesse Pro Express LED face mask: was £299 now £224.25 at Cult Beauty Global

The Déesee PRO is renowned for fusing comfortably contoured designs with clinic-grade results. It's a little more premium than the previous two options, but still a great choice if you don't want to break the bank.

Buff LED light therapy mask
Buff LED light therapy mask: was £233 now £177.50 at skinbuff.co.uk

Next, we have an LED face mask crafted specifically for men – an ideal gift for the special man in your life. Whilst we haven’t had the chance to test this model firsthand, it certainly makes a strong impression. This bundle also includes a premium moisturiser and face wash, making it an irresistible all-in-one skincare solution worth highlighting.

MZ Skin 2.0 LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask
MZ Skin 2.0 LightMAX Supercharged LED Mask: was £750 now £561.50 at Cult Beauty Global

MZ Skin's second-generation LED mask exudes luxury, but it's got a price tag that matches. This is by far one of the best LED face masks I've tried, and everything about it showcases its exceptional quality. If you have the budget, this is the ultimate choice.

