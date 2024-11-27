I review beauty tech for living – here are 5 LED face mask deals I recommend this Black Friday

The best LED face masks have taken the beauty world by storm this year, with everyone from your neighbour to your celebrity crush jumping on the trend. Whilst some remain skeptical about the science behind them, I can personally vouch for their incredible results, and using one has become an essential step in my skincare routine.

As I’ve been scouring the best Black Friday deals, I’ve come across a range of LED face masks at prices too tempting to ignore. From big-name brands to hidden gems, there’s something for everyone, especially if you're hoping to treat a loved one this Christmas.

Here are the best Black Friday LED face mask deals, handpicked by moi to make your search for a bargain effortless. It is my job after all!

Buff LED light therapy mask: was £233 now £177.50 at skinbuff.co.uk Next, we have an LED face mask crafted specifically for men – an ideal gift for the special man in your life. Whilst we haven’t had the chance to test this model firsthand, it certainly makes a strong impression. This bundle also includes a premium moisturiser and face wash, making it an irresistible all-in-one skincare solution worth highlighting.

