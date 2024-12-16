Gtech enters haircare market with new hair styler range ahead of Christmas

QUICK SUMMARY Gtech has made its debut in the haircare market with the launch of the DryOnic Hairdryer (£179.99) and StyleOnic Straighteners (£99.99), arriving just in time for the festive season. Both stylers are currently exclusive to Gtech's website, but may expand to third-party retailers in due course.

Known for its collection of the best vacuum cleaners, Gtech has followed in the footsteps of industry leaders like Dyson and Shark by expanding into the haircare market. The Worcester-based company has launched two stylers, the DryOnic Hairdryer and StyleOnic Straighteners, both of which are available to purchase ahead of Christmas.

Both the hairdryer (£179.99) and straighteners (£99.99) are available in two colour ways, Tantalising Teal and Sumptuous Oyster, finished in stunning gold trim. They can be purchased on Gtech's online store, but may expand to third party retailers in due course.

(Image credit: Gtech)

Using smart innovation, the DryOnic Hairdryer dries quicker and quieter than standard models, leaving hair feeling smoother, silkier and more hydrated. the ionic technology also neutralises and reduces frizz, making it a great choice for a variety of hair types.

The StyleOnic Straighteners also helps boost hair health, with its ceramic plates featuring protein protect to smooth and seal the surface of the hair. They also have an ultra-fast heat up time of up to 210 degrees in 60 seconds, and 10 LED temperature settings for your individual styling needs.

Gtech’s CEO Nick Grey said: “We really enjoyed developing the Gtech personal care range. We’ve worked with some amazing people like Molly Smith and Tom Clare and are very proud that consumers can feel the difference in terms of drying time and the beautiful conditioning of their hair."

(Image credit: Gtech)