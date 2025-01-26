This griddle and air fryer combo is the outdoor appliance I never knew I needed

QUICK SUMMARY Blackstone has launched its 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo in the UK. Designed for all-year outdoor cooking, the Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo combines two air fryer drawers and a griddle surface.

US-based outdoor cooking brand, Blackstone has finally landed in the UK with the launch of its 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo. The Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo has integrated air fryer drawers and a gas-powered grilling surface for year-round outdoor cooking.

Today’s best air fryers do a lot more than just air fry. Most of them should actually be referred to as multi-cookers as they can air fry, bake, roast, grill, steam, slow cook and much more. But what I was didn’t expect air fryers to evolve into were barbecues , as the two appliances have very different methods of cooking – plus there’s the issue of whether they can be used inside or outside.

But nowadays, more barbecues offer air frying capabilities, but I haven’t seen any brand do it better than Blackstone. Dubbed America’s leading outdoor cooking brand, Blackstone has hit the UK with its 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo which is a full sized gas griddle with integrated air fryer baskets.

The top half of the Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo looks like a traditional barbecue, with a hood, main grill or griddle area, and side shelves. But underneath the controls and Blackstone logo are three drawers, two of which act as air fryer baskets and the other that can be used as a warming drawer.

(Image credit: Blackstone)

The Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo has four independently controlled heat zones on the griddle surface, so you can cook multiple meals simultaneously and at different temperatures. Powered by gas, the Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo is said to double the output of electric air fryers, and the dual drawers can be used together or independently, so all your meals are ready at the same time and temperature.

Underneath the air fryer baskets are multiple storage compartments which you can use to hold ingredients, tools and more. The Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo also has tool hooks and a magnetic toolbar for extra storage and easier access.

While it might not be the season for outdoor cooking in the UK – is it ever?! – the Blackstone 36” Griddle Airfryer Combo is the perfect example of how outdoor cooking is becoming more popular, and a year-round cooking method.

