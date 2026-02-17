Gozney’s new Arc pizza oven is more compact than before – and you won’t believe the price

QUICK SUMMARY Gozney has launched the Arc Lite, a new compact version in its Arc pizza oven series. The Gozney Arc Lite is designed for smaller spaces and can cook pizzas up to 12-inches with its signature gas lateral rolling flame.

Gozney has just debuted its new Arc Lite pizza oven , and it might be one of my favourite models yet. Expanding the popular Arc line-up, the Gozney Arc Lite is a gas-powered pizza oven that can make 12-inch pizzas while taking up minimal outdoor space – but it’s the price that will surprise you.

The Gozney Arc series came out in 2024, and featured the original Arc and the Arc XL. We gave the original five stars in our Gozney Arc review , and championed its design, easy set-up and delicious pizza-making results.

Despite how much our reviewer loved it, he did say it was a bit too big for some people, and it seems Gozney has taken that on board with its new Arc Lite model. Compared to the Arc which cooks 14-inch pizzas, the Gozney Arc Lite has a large 12mm internal stone floor that cooks up to 12-inch pizzas.

The design and materials of the Gozney Arc Lite is similar to its other Arc pizza ovens, including its fully-insulated body that locks in heat for perfect temperature retention and regulation. At the front of the Gozney Arc Lite is a simple dial that allows you to control the heat and flames, and the overall design is much lighter than before.

(Image credit: Gozney)

Speaking of flames, the Gozney Arc Lite is powered by gas, and has Gozney’s signature lateral rolling flame for even cooking and crispy crusts. It reaches up to 500°C and like all Gozney pizza ovens, it can be used to cook many different dishes – see 9 surprising foods you can cook in a pizza oven for more.

As you might have guessed, the Gozney Arc Lite stands apart from its predecessors due to its new compact size. It can fit into smaller spaces and gardens, like balconies, and if you can’t get enough of pizza – even when you’re on-the-go – you can take it with you and set it up anywhere in minutes.

(Image credit: Gozney)

I’m a big fan of Gozney’s pizza ovens and have one of my own which I use regularly. Before now, I feel Gozney has cemented itself as a luxury pizza oven brand that offers models akin to traditional Italian pizzerias. While this is still the case, the new Arc Lite feels like a more beginner-friendly, affordable model that a wider audience can enjoy.

The new Gozney Arc Lite is available to buy from today for £349.99 at Gozney . This is still a high-end price but compared to Gozney’s other models, the Gozney Arc Lite is its most affordable option yet.