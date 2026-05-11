Bertha’s outdoor charcoal oven looks like a vault and is a must for charcoal BBQ lovers

QUICK SUMMARY The Bertha Original Freestanding Outdoor Charcoal Oven has launched in John Lewis. Priced at £4,500, the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven looks like a vault, and its enclosed chamber locks in intense heat for maximum flavour.

I’ve been covering barbecues on T3 for years, and I’ve never seen one quite like this. The Bertha Original Freestanding Outdoor Charcoal Oven is a full charcoal barbecue and smoker that looks (and acts) like a vault to seal in heat and flavour – and it’s just arrived at John Lewis.

Measuring 1800mm x 600mm x 700mm, the Bertha Original Freestanding Outdoor Charcoal Oven is a pretty sizable barbecue. Inside, you’ll find two grill shelves, an ash drawer and grease tray, and the entire design is made from stainless steel and available in multiple colours, including green, blue, yellow, orange, aubergine and raspberry.

As a charcoal barbecue , the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven is unlike anything I’ve seen before, but it’s got some serious credentials. Designed in the UK, the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven is a fully enclosed oven that uses charcoal fuel to cook your food.

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Like a vault or safe, the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven closes and seals to keep intense heat locked inside its tall chamber. Not only does this enhance flavours and moisture, it also cooks faster and more consistently.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Similar to an air fryer , the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven whips around heated airflow for even cooking. With its large capacity and adjustable racks, you can cook multiple meals at a time, and you can choose from multiple cooking methods, including smoking, roasting, baking, slow cooking and grilling.

Compared to open grills, the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven is said to cook 40% faster with its enclosed design. Despite its big size, the Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven can actually be moved around your garden on its caster wheels. It's incredibly durable and robust, and while it’ll set you back around £5,000, it’s a charcoal oven that will last for years.

The Bertha Outdoor Charcoal Oven is available to buy for £5,499 at John Lewis and Bertha . As of writing, it’s been discounted to £4,500 at John Lewis.