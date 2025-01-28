This tiny device sits on top of your radiator to improve heat circulation and reduce risk of mould

Despite entering a new year, the cold weather shows no signs of leaving anytime soon. The heating is still on full blast in our house, and I’d wager it’s the same in yours. However, if you're looking for a clever gadget to help manage your energy spending, I’ve got just the thing – and it’s not one of the best smart thermostats.
Noctua, a brand best known for its high-quality computer coolers and fans, ventured into uncharted territory last year with the release of two ‘multi-purpose’ fans. Whilst they’re designed to cool a variety of devices, the brand now suggests they can improve home radiator efficiency and overall heating performance.
Adding an active fan on top of a radiator or log burner is a well known method for heating a room more effectively. However, Noctua has also claimed the fan, known as the NV-FS2, can help prevent mould growth by promoting better airflow...but I'm not too sure what to think.
Whilst the improved heat circulation a given, mostly because the technique has been tried and tested before, Noctua has yet to provide any concrete data or statistics on the NV-FS2's ability to reduce mould in the home. At the end of the day, the NV-FS2 was originally marketed as a computer fan, which is in line with the brand's product imagery. However, evidence may be forthcoming, and we’re eager to review the results when they do arrive, but for now, we’d recommend taking these claims with a pinch of salt.
Another concern is the unusual colour scheme of the fans, which feels like a missed opportunity. With most radiators being white, the NV-FS2’s design choices might make potential buyers hesitate to install one in their homes. Personally, I find the aesthetics a bit off-putting, and I suspect many others might feel the same way.
The Noctua NV-FS2 has an RRP of £68.90 ($79.90) and can be purchased on Amazon. Will you be giving it a go?
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
-
Should you keep the heating on low all day? An expert reveals all
The age-long question has finally been answered
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Energy expert reveals ideal temperature for your thermostat this winter
Were you aware of this?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
These 5 energy-saving heaters will help you stay cosy without touching the thermostat
They're also incredibly affordable
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
7 tips for keeping your home warm without turning the heating on, according to experts
Avoid turning on the heating while keeping your home warm with these expert-approved tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This is the exact date you should turn your heating on, reveals energy expert
Heat your house while keeping your bills down with these heating tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
This igloo sleep hack keeps you warm at night on a budget, say sleep experts
Feeling the chill at night? Try the igloo sleep hack
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
5 reasons why smart thermostats are the key to saving on winter heating costs
They really are a game-changer when it comes to home energy efficiency
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Heating expert reveals why you shouldn’t turn up your thermostat when it’s cold
Feeling the chill? It turns out you shouldn’t be turning up your heating…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published