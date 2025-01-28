This tiny device sits on top of your radiator to improve heat circulation and reduce risk of mould

Despite entering a new year, the cold weather shows no signs of leaving anytime soon. The heating is still on full blast in our house, and I’d wager it’s the same in yours. However, if you're looking for a clever gadget to help manage your energy spending, I’ve got just the thing – and it’s not one of the best smart thermostats.

Noctua, a brand best known for its high-quality computer coolers and fans, ventured into uncharted territory last year with the release of two ‘multi-purpose’ fans. Whilst they’re designed to cool a variety of devices, the brand now suggests they can improve home radiator efficiency and overall heating performance.

Adding an active fan on top of a radiator or log burner is a well known method for heating a room more effectively. However, Noctua has also claimed the fan, known as the NV-FS2, can help prevent mould growth by promoting better airflow...but I'm not too sure what to think.

(Image credit: Noctua)

Whilst the improved heat circulation a given, mostly because the technique has been tried and tested before, Noctua has yet to provide any concrete data or statistics on the NV-FS2's ability to reduce mould in the home. At the end of the day, the NV-FS2 was originally marketed as a computer fan, which is in line with the brand's product imagery. However, evidence may be forthcoming, and we’re eager to review the results when they do arrive, but for now, we’d recommend taking these claims with a pinch of salt.

Another concern is the unusual colour scheme of the fans, which feels like a missed opportunity. With most radiators being white, the NV-FS2’s design choices might make potential buyers hesitate to install one in their homes. Personally, I find the aesthetics a bit off-putting, and I suspect many others might feel the same way.

The Noctua NV-FS2 has an RRP of £68.90 ($79.90) and can be purchased on Amazon. Will you be giving it a go?