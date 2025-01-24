This air steriliser claims to protect against colds, flus and even COVID-19

QUICK SUMMARY
EcoAir has launched the world’s first air steriliser which is said to eliminate viruses and protect against colds, flus and COVID-19.
EcoAir has launched the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser, which it claims to be the world’s first air steriliser. With its Thermo-Clean technology, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser is said to eliminate bacteria and viruses, and can even offer protection against common illnesses, like colds and flu.
Having an air purifier in your home can drastically improve its air quality, making the air around you cleaner and safer to breathe. Air purifiers work by capturing bacteria, dust particles and gas within the filter before pumping clean air back into the room, but an air steriliser takes an entirely different approach.
Air sterilisers, like the new EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser, work to eliminate or ‘sterilise’ bacteria and viruses in the air by either sending an electrostatic charge or using UV lights. Rather than capturing particles within the body of the device, air sterilisers do it directly in the air, which is said to be more effective and hygienic.
That’s what the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser claims to do, and its claims have been proven to deactivate 99.9% of viruses and bacteria by the MRI Global Accredited Laboratory. Using its Thermo-Clean technology and a nano-molecular air circulation system, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser eliminates airborne bacteria, and can protect against illnesses like colds, flu and SARS-COV-2, also known as COVID-19.
The EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser looks like a standard air purifier or dehumidifier, so it can sit unobtrusively in any room of your home. It weighs just 3.9kg, and uses a low power consumption so it won’t rack up your energy bills. It’s also designed to be long lasting and easy to maintain, as you only need to replace its Nano Silver filter every six to 12 months.
In terms of sound, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser has a noise level of 28 - 43dBA. The lower noise means it can be used while you sleep without any disruptions, although it does get louder when you put it up to its highest speed. The EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser also works extremely quickly, as MRI Global found that it could inactivate 99.9% of bacteria in a 30m³ room in 90 minutes during lab tests.
Since it’s the season where almost every illness is flying around, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser could be the solution to this problem. Compared to standard air purifiers, the EcoAir AVS Air Steriliser is a bit more expensive at £349.98 and at time of writing, it’s been given a £20 price cut on the EcoAir website.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
