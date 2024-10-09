The 5-star Ninja Woodfire BBQ is better than half price in this Prime Day deal

It might not be barbecue season anymore, but this Prime Day deal on the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is too good to miss. In the Prime Big Deal Days , the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker is better than half price – which has knocked it down to the cheapest price it's ever been.

Originally priced at £399.99, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is now just £184.30, saving you £215.69 on this premium barbecue, grill and smoker. I gave it five stars in my Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker review , and was seriously impressed by its amount of features and easy controls.

If you have limited outdoor space but love the taste of barbecue food, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is the perfect appliance for you. Now, it’s better than half price for Prime Day – see all the details below.

Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker: was £399.99 , now £184.30 at Amazon

Get 54% off the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ Grill and Smoker in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. This 7-in-1 appliance can grill, smoke, roast, bake, air fry, reheat and dehydrate, plus its compact size makes it perfect for smaller outdoor spaces. It comes with two pellet packs, a pellet scoop and crisper basket for added versatility.

Holding spot three in T3’s best electric barbecue guide, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is easily up there among the likes of Weber and Char-Broil, due to its clever design and functionality. As a 7-in-1 gadget, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ offers multiple ways to cook your food – and as expected with Ninja, you can even use it to air fry!

For those who only have a small garden, patio or balcony, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is a must-have if you love hosting a barbecue. I tried the Ninja Woodfire BBQ when I was living in a one-bed flat and was so pleased to finally be able to barbecue on my balcony – it’s what I did most weekends until I moved out!

What’s clever about the Ninja Woodfire BBQ is its integrated smoker box. Using Woodfire technology, the Ninja Woodfire BBQ burns 100% real wood pellets – available in all-purpose and robust blends – for more authentic barbecue flavours. Again, I tried both packs extensively during testing, and was surprised by how much flavour and smokiness it added to my food.