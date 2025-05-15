Say goodbye to cables with KitchenAid’s new Go Cordless chopper and juicer
KitchenAid has added two new appliances to its Go Cordless collection.
The new additions are still powered by the same rechargeable battery, and include a Top Down Chopper and Citrus Juicer.
Say goodbye to cords – KitchenAid has just upgraded its Go Cordless collection with two new appliances. The new Top Down Chopper and Citrus Juicer join the range and offer efficient chopping and juicer without the disruption and restriction of any annoying cables.
KitchenAid launched its Go Cordless range last year, featuring six appliances that are all powered by the same 12V max rechargeable battery. Within the collection are a hand blender, personal blender, hand mixer, food chopper, coffee grinder and a kitchen vacuum.
Now, KitchenAid is adding two new additions to complete the collection: the Top Down Chopper and Citrus Juicer. Both appliances have the same matte black design like the other devices in the range, and are surprisingly affordable – although you’ll have to buy the battery separately.
My favourite new addition to the Go Cordless range is the KitchenAid Top Down Chopper. It has a similar concept to the Food Chopper except it has a ‘top down’ design, so rather than have a base for the controls and blades, the Top Down Chopper does it in reverse with the mechanics at the top.
The Top Down Chopper features a stainless steel S-blade and 0.83-litre bowl that quickly and precisely chops, purees and minces foods. It has one-touch controls to customise the cut or blend that you want, and the ‘top down’ design means you can unscrew the controls, remove the blade and store your chop or mixture in the bowl that it was cut in.
The KitchenAid Citrus Juicer is one of the fanciest juicers I’ve seen, and has a generous reamer, so you can use it for lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits of any size. It has an auto-reverse motor which increases juice yield and extraction, and features a precision spout which pours juicer into the accompanying 473ml bowl.
The Top Down Chopper is priced at £99 and the Citrus Juicer costs £139. Both are available at KitchenAid, but they come without the battery, so you’ll have to buy that separately for £69 and the charging dock for £29.
