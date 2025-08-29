Samsung’s best-selling SmartThings tumble dryer just hit half price on Amazon
That's a huge £350 saving
It’s not every day you spot a premium appliance in Amazon’s deal section, so I felt pretty lucky when I came across this listing this morning. The Samsung Series 5 Heat Pump Tumble Dryer is currently nearly half price, saving buyers a whopping £352.90.
Released in October 2023, this is a fairly recent model in the world of large appliances. It offers an 8kg capacity, A++ energy efficiency, and advanced drying technology, including moisture sensors and AI-powered cycle suggestions. You can also control it remotely via the SmartThings app, and it comes with a 5-year security update period for long-term software support.
Take a look below:
With nearly 50% off, it's probably one of the best deals we've seen in a while. This means it's going to be a popular one, so grab yours before it's too late.
If I had to pick one feature that really makes it stand out, it’s OptimalDry. The dryer uses moisture and temperature sensors to automatically adjust drying time, ensuring your clothes are perfectly dry without over-drying. Pair that with SmartThings connectivity, and you can monitor and control cycles from your phone – making laundry more efficient and convenient – all whilst saving energy thanks to heat pump technology.
Grab yours before the deal disappears!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.