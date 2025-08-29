Samsung’s best-selling SmartThings tumble dryer just hit half price on Amazon

It’s not every day you spot a premium appliance in Amazon’s deal section, so I felt pretty lucky when I came across this listing this morning. The Samsung Series 5 Heat Pump Tumble Dryer is currently nearly half price, saving buyers a whopping £352.90.

Released in October 2023, this is a fairly recent model in the world of large appliances. It offers an 8kg capacity, A++ energy efficiency, and advanced drying technology, including moisture sensors and AI-powered cycle suggestions. You can also control it remotely via the SmartThings app, and it comes with a 5-year security update period for long-term software support.

Take a look below:

If I had to pick one feature that really makes it stand out, it’s OptimalDry. The dryer uses moisture and temperature sensors to automatically adjust drying time, ensuring your clothes are perfectly dry without over-drying. Pair that with SmartThings connectivity, and you can monitor and control cycles from your phone – making laundry more efficient and convenient – all whilst saving energy thanks to heat pump technology.

Grab yours before the deal disappears!