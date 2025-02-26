Meaco’s new humidifier is a must-have for flu season – and it’s insanely affordable
The Meaco Armin promises ultimate home comfort
QUICK SUMMARY
Meaco has announced its new evaporative humidifier that comes in two different sizes. The Meaco Armin efficiently combats and filters dry air to create a comfortable and hygienic environment in your home.
Prices on the Meaco Armin start at £129.99.
Meaco has just launched its new evaporative humidifier, and it’s a must-have for flu season. The Meaco Armin comes in two different sizes suited to multiple spaces and is designed to combat dry air and improve the air quality in your home – but it’s people who live in hard water areas that will appreciate it the most.
Compared to air purifiers and dehumidifiers, the best humidifiers don’t seem to be as common. But as cold weather lowers the humidity and creates dry air, the need for a humidifier increases. You might not realise it but dry air can have a serious impact on your health, including dry skin, irritated airways and poor sleep quality – and this is where a humidifier comes in.
To combat these concerns and improve your indoor air quality, Meaco has added the Meaco Armin to its collection of humidifiers. The new model is an evaporative humidifier which uses filters or pads to naturally absorb water from its tank and distribute it into the air.
In comparison to ultrasonic humidifiers, an evaporative humidifier like the Meaco Armin offers a gentler and more natural way of adding moisture to the air to improve air quality. The Meaco Armin works to balance your home’s humidity by preventing dry air and using advanced filtration to reduce limescale build-up and create a more hygienic environment.
For flu season, the Meaco Armin can help combat dry air to improve your sleep and lessen the risk of you getting cold symptoms, like sore throats and runny noses. Available in 300ml and 680ml sizes, the Meaco Armin is surprisingly compact and can even sit on your bedside table – since the bedroom is where a humidifier is most commonly used, the Meaco Armin operates at 24dB so it’s almost silent while in operation.
For those who live in hard water areas, some humidifiers can disperse limescale and other miners deposit into the air which can seriously affect your home. But the Meaco Armin has an advanced filter system, dual evaporation pads and Silvertex technology that removes limescale, naturally inhibits bacterial growth in the water tank, and prevents impurities from getting into the air.
The Meaco Armin is available to buy now at Meaco. It comes in two sizes – 300ml which is priced at £129.99 and is best for rooms up to 44m² and 680ml which is designed for large spaces up to 89m² and costs £179.99.
