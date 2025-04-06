Duux upgrades its bestselling Whisper fan and it’s the quietest – and most stylish – model yet

QUICK SUMMARY Duux has added two new fans to its Whisper Fan collection. The Whisper 2 is an improved version of the original, while the Whisper Flex 2 transforms from a table fan to a pedestal, and back again. Pricing on the new Duux Whisper fans start at £139.99.

Duux has just launched two new fans to its popular Whisper Fan collection – and they might be the brand’s quietest and most stylish models yet. The Whisper 2 and the Whisper Flex 2 performally almost silently, and feature smart technology for versatile and customisable cooling.

Duux’s Whisper collection offers some of the best fans on the market. While fans are a must-have for the hotter seasons, one primary concern that every cooling brand hears about is the noise that they make. Despite their cooling powers, some fans can get pretty noisy, which is where Duux’s Whisper Fan collection comes in.

The new additions to the Whisper collection offer advanced cooling at a reasonable price. Starting with the Whisper 2 which is the next generation up from the original Whisper, this fan has been given a full matte finish and minimalist design upgrade.

The Whisper 2 has double fan blades which offer up to seven times more power than traditional fans, and it has 26 speed settings to choose from. To fit into its stylish design, the Whisper 2 has a new magnet where you can store the remote control, and it can be easily adjusted.

In terms of sound, the Whisper 2 performs extremely quietly starting at 13 decibels of sound. It also has a timer function which automatically shuts off so it can help you conserve energy, even during the hottest of heatwaves.

The second addition to the Duux Whisper collection is the Whisper Flex 2 . Similar to the Whisper 2, the Whisper Flex 2 also starts at just 13 decibels, but it has more modes, speeds and smart features to choose from.

For the ultimate cooling power, the Whisper Flex 2 has 30 adjustable speeds, three horizontal oscillation angles and two vertical ones, so you can enjoy cool air from all directions. It also comes with Natural Wind and Night modes and can turn from a table fan to a pedestal model and back again.

Like the Whisper 2, the Whisper Flex 2 has been given a stylish design upgrade with an LED touchscreen display and matte colours. As a smart fan, the Whisper Flex 2 is compatible with the Duux app, Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can turn it on and off, adjust the speed or set timers using your voice.