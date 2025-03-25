Watch out Ninja – Cuisinart's new air fryer delivers family-size feasts at half the price

QUICK SUMMARY Cuisinart's new AirTwin XXL Dual-Zone Air Fryer has arrived. It features two 5.2-litre baskets, making it one of the largest available on the market today. As part of Amazon’s Spring Day Deals, it's now just £89.99 (RRP £149.99) until 31st March.

Ninja is well known for making some of the best air fryers out there, but that doesn’t mean other brands can’t step up to the plate. Enter Cuisinart – a kitchen appliance powerhouse with a solid reputation – and its latest release is definitely one to watch.

The new AirTwin XXL Dual-Zone Air Fryer is built for large meals, boasting two extra-deep 5.2-litre baskets. That means it’s one of the largest air fryers on the market right now, effortlessly handling 8+ portions – whether you're cooking for a hungry family, hosting a dinner party, or smashing your weekly meal prep. Naturally, it goes head-to-head with the hugely popular Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer.

However, when it comes to price, Cuisinart steals the spotlight. Unlike the Ninja Foodi, this air fryer is a total steal – and for a limited time, it’s even better. As part of Amazon’s Spring Day Deals, it’s dropping to just £89.99 (RRP £149.99) until 31st March, making it an unbeatable bargain.

Powerful at 2400W, the AirTwin ditches the need for oil whilst offering seven cooking functions – air fry, roast, grill, bake, dehydrate, max crisp and keep warm – so users can whip up just about anything. It also features a PFAS-free coating and a durable all-metal cavity, eliminating harmful chemicals and those dreaded out-of-the-box smells.

As you’d expect, there’s a sync cooking feature, allowing you to match settings across both baskets for big-batch cooking. The adjustable heat function, shake reminder and 60-minute auto-pause timer also give users total control, whilst the auto ‘keep warm’ function ensures your food is ready when you are. Dishwasher-safe baskets and trays, plus a non-stick interior, also mean less scrubbing and more enjoying your meal.

The Cuisinart AirTwin Dual-Zone Air Fryer is available on Amazon for £89.99 until 31st March, and is available directly from Cuisinart’s website from today.

Caroline Ross-Davide Silva, Product Marketing Director at Cuisinart said: “The Cuisinart Air Twin embodies our dedication to making home cooking effortless, healthy, and enjoyable. We know that home cooks want to prepare delicious meals without compromising on safety, and we’re thrilled that our new PFAS-free Air Twin air fryer means that harmful chemicals no longer need to be a concern. We can’t wait to see how it revolutionises family mealtimes.”

