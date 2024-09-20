This Tefal air fryer is better than half price ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is coming up on 8th and 9th October, but in true Amazon style, the online retailer is dropping its prices early on select products.

As T3’s Home Editor – and someone who has covered Prime Day for several years – I can confidently say that you shouldn’t wait until the official sale to shop low prices, especially if you’re looking for a cheap air fryer deal.

Case in point: the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer is currently better than half price ahead of the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

View the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer deal

Originally priced at £119.99, the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer is now just £59, saving you £60.99 (51%) on this impressive 10-in-1 air fryer. Tefal makes some of the best air fryers on the market, and this compact model can make a surprisingly large amount of food with its five litre capacity and 10 cooking presets.

To view the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon or keep reading for more details.

Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer EY245840: was £119.99 , now £59 at Amazon

Get 51% off the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer in this early Prime Big Deal Days deal. This premium air fryer can serve up to six people at a time, and uses little to no oil so your meals are healthier than using traditional deep fat fryer or oven methods. Now it's better than half price!

The Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer is a great model for expert air fryer aficionados and complete beginners. It has a five litre capacity so it can make meals for large families, and can be used for meal prep and batch cooking.

With its 10 cooking presets, the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer can be used to automatically cook fries, chicken, steak, fish, shrimp, nuggets, bacon, pizza, vegetables and dessert. It completely takes the guesswork out of cooking, making it ideal for those new to air fryers.

But for those who regularly use air fryers, the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer has a digital touchscreen and control panel that makes it easy to customise the time, temperature and type of food to suit your preferences. Despite its large cooking capacity, the Tefal Easy Fry Max Air Fryer is also surprisingly petite and can fit comfortably in any kitchen, including those with limited countertop space.