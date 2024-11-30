This is the only Black Friday air fryer deal you should bother with – and it’s not from Ninja

If you’re shopping the best Black Friday deals , you’ll notice that there are a lot of air fryer discounts knocking around. Since there are so many models on the market, it can be overwhelming to pick the right air fryer for you – but I’ve found the only Black Friday deal that you should bother with, and it might surprise you.

In Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale, you can now get the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL for better than half price!

View the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL deal

Originally priced at £179.99, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL is now just £69.99, saving you £110 on this premium air fryer. Philips is rated highly in our best air fryer guide, and having introduced the first ever air fryer to the market in 2010, it’s definitely a brand you can trust.

Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL: was £179.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Get 61% off the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL in Amazon’s Black Friday deals. Despite being an ‘XL’ air fryer, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL is surprisingly compact and takes up minimal space in your kitchen. It has an easy touchscreen display and connects to the HomeID app to offer you daily recipe inspiration.

The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL has a huge 1.2kg capacity basket and a 6.2-litre pan which can make up to five servings at a time. Using Rapid Air technology, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL quickly circulates hot air around the interior to deliver an even cook to all ingredients, while keeping food moist and crispy.

As a 14-in-1 air fryer, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL can be used to air fry, bake, roast, grill, reheat, dehydrate and much more. It also has pre-set controls for chips, meat, fish and vegetables, so it’s a great air fryer for both beginners and experts alike.

Aside from its many helpful controls, the Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL looks the part too, with its sleek and clear touchscreen display. The screen is easily customisable, and you can set the temperature and time with a quick tap of the screen. The Philips 5000 Series Air Fryer XL has an oval-like shape and a plain black colourway that blends into the background of your kitchen.