Will a VPN work with Disney Plus?

All hail our Disney overlords that have pretty much bought up all the decent TV and movies for kids and many adults alike. The result is Disney Plus, a one-stop streaming shop for all your Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Simpsons and Mickey and mates needs.

The streaming platform sounds as ideal as the content that it shows, right? It is, until you leave the country where you're subscribing from. Thanks to a complex Spidey-web of rights and restrictions, the mighty Disney will restrict some of what you want to watch when abroad. No fair? Fear not, this is where a VPN (or virtual private network) can be your superhero to save the day – a day for binge viewing, of course.

Discover the very best Netflix VPNs for unlocking content

Just want to cut to the chase? These are the overall best VPN services

Save on your set with the best TV deals out there right now

What can I watch on Disney Plus?

The really big draw for a lot of people is the Disney Plus exclusive airing of Star Wars' first ever TV show, The Mandalorian. Plus, of course, all the other Star Wars content you could ever want to watch. A fantastic reason alone to sign up for Disney Plus.

Then there's Marvel, yup, Disney owns that too. This means from the latest Spider-Man and Avengers movies to that classic X-Men cartoon series from the nineties, it's all there.

You also get The Simpsons and you know there's a lot of episodes right there. Plus all the classic Disney goodness with Aladdin and Lion King classics as well as more modern versions recently getting the live action overhaul.

And in the US, there's an additional bundle you can sign up for that would also give you a whole bunch of ESPN sporting content and Hulu shows too, so you really do get your money's worth with this streaming offering.

So why would I need a VPN to watch Disney Plus?

The reasons are twofold.

Firstly, if you already have your Disney Plus subscription sorted but then go off abroad to a country that doesn't yet have access to Disney Plus, you'll be stopped from doing so. Annoying, but not uncommon - these kinds of geo-restrictions have been dogging sport fans and BBC iPlayer watchers for years.

Second is what we discussed briefly above. Until now, Disney has licensed out its shows and films to other streaming services across the world, frequently on long term agreements. That means that you may have to wait a while for certain 'properties' to arrive on your domestic Disney Plus account.

Or...you could grab a VPN, log into a server in a country where Disney Plus does have the content you want and watch away!

What VPN will work with Disney Plus

Lots of VPN options are out there and many of them will offer geo-restriction side-stepping smarts. This is done using a particular protocol, so for the best chance of getting around the restrictions of Disney Plus you'll want to go for a VPN with a selection of protocols.

It's also ideal to have a VPN that offers lots of server locations across the planet. This allows you, not only to find one that works for you, but also one that's quick for the best resolution stream. Pretty much all of the recommendations on our best VPN guide will have you sorted in this regard.

(Image credit: Disney)

How to use a VPN to watch Disney Plus

The first step is to sign up to Disney Plus (which you can do by following this link). Ideally, you should have an account already, because we've found it very difficult to execute the sign up process itself with a VPN.

Once signed up for Disney Plus and your VPN, fire up the latter and change location to a server that you know has rights to show the program or film you wish to watch. Then login to Disney Plus as normal and get watching. Assuming you have an internet connection you can now use the streaming service in conjunction with your VPN to watch movies and shows from anywhere in the world.

Which is the best VPN for Disney Plus?

As we mentioned, one of the best VPNs overall is ExpressVPN, which not only gets you around geo-restricted content but also offers lots of international servers, high-speed connections, robust security and great 24/7 live chat customer support.

The huge selection of locations is great for accessing geo-restricted Disney content all over the planet. That customer service is really helpful here as should you have any issues connecting to Disney Plus wherever you are, you can get on a live chat 24/7 for instant guidance.

Read more: