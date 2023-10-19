What we're watching: October picks from the T3 team on Netflix, Disney+ and more

We're lucky at T3 that the team has a wide range of interests, and that extends to our choice of television and movies too. If you're stuck for something to watch this weekend then perhaps we can inspire you with our picks.

Here's the pick of what the team have been watching across the best streaming services. It may be October, but clearly, we're not feeling brave this spooky season as there are no horror movies to be found.

1. Fair Play

(Image credit: Netflix)

Our Home Staff Writer Lizzie has been watching Netflix's latest psychological thriller Fair Play, and thought it was intense and stressful but essential viewing (although she regretted watching it with her mother). With 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, she's not the only one who liked it either.

Starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich, the movie follows the couple working together, and keeping a forbidden relationship under wraps, at the same hedge fund. When Dynevor's Emily gets promoted, placing her in charge of her now fiance, tensions can't help but escalate. A thrilling examination of gender roles.

2. Queen Charlotte

(Image credit: Netflix)

When she's not in the gym or bringing you expert workout advice our Active Staff Writer Bryony has been binging Queen Charlotte on Netflix. Bryony appreciated that it's very much an atypical love story and has now been deep-diving into the historical events behind the series.

This Bridgerton spin-off (also created by the prolific Shonda Rhimes) stars India Amarteifio as the young Queen married to the 'mad King' George III. Arriving as part of an arranged marriage from her native Germany, Charlotte has to adapt very quickly to life as both a royal and as the partner of a man with serious mental health struggles at a time when that wasn't particularly accepted.

3. Notting Hill

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

News Writer Sam has been feeling all mushy this month, intersplicing episodes of Gilmore Girls with the 90s classic Notting Hill, streaming on Sky. T3's resident heartthrob, Sam loves both the soundtrack and the sense of nostalgia for the time, even though in reality he was still a baby.

If you don't know the plot of this classic by now, where have you been? We follow Hugh Grant as Will, an ordinary guy with an extraordinary fringe, as he meets and falls for Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) one of the most famous actresses in the world. There really is no excuse not to have seen this Richard Curtis co-written, happy-crying favourite.

4. Bad Times at the El Royale

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

I (Andy Sansom, Tech Staff Writer) have been on an action kick of late and took to Disney+ to watch something I missed in the cinema five (five!) years ago. Bad Times at the El Royale is a noir-ish mystery set during the 70s in a unique hotel that straddles the state line between Nevada and California. The place is rundown, understaffed and almost all of the guests are up to no good.

Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, John Hamm, Dakota Johnson and Chris Hemsworth are an all star cast with performances to match. With a unique narrative structure and plenty of twists and turns, make time for this movie if you can.