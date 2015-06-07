New tech to buy: top gadgets from CES 2015

Previous Next 1/233

OhMiBod sex toy

Wearable tech is not just for your wrist, oh no, it's for 'ahem' other places too. OhMiBod's range of sex toys now boast smart watch connectivity, amongst other new features. The new biofeedback function means the massager can be controlled by the beating of you or your partner's heart, OhMiBod has also added WiFi connectivity to its devices, meaning that users can connect and 'pleasure each other' anywhere in the world; a step up from having to be in the same room.

$129 | OhMiBod