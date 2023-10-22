This might be the best foldable phone yet – but I can't have one

If you're a regular reader of T3, you may well know that I'm a big fan of foldable phones. They offer a whole heap of useful benefits, giving users access to a wealth of added screen real estate which defies the compact nature of the device when folded.

In particular, I'm a big fan of flip phones. Not only are they cheaper than book-style foldable devices, they offer a much more useful form factor. Popular devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra have captured the imagination of a new generation, offering retro styling with features for the modern age.

But neither of these have truly captured the form. No, the first device to manage that – at least in my opinion – is the Oppo Find N3 Flip. Fusing a strong design with capable software, the real shining light for the Find N3 Flip is the camera.

It's the first flip phone to pack in a telephoto lens. That's as part of the Hasselblad designed rear camera array, and it should make a substantial difference for users.

Most traditional Android phones now have some kind of telephoto lens on board. That makes the lack of them on flip phones one of the most common sticking points for users looking to make the switch.

After lavishing it with such glowing praise, you might be wondering why I'm not queuing up to put one in my pocket. Well, dear reader, there is one very simple reason for that – I can't.

See, while the device was announced yesterday alongside the larger Oppo Find N3 and its sister device – the OnePlus Open – it doesn't look likely to arrive in the UK anytime soon.

Oppo have an odd relationship with countries in Europe right now, after issues pertaining to an ongoing lawsuit with Nokia. And while I had hoped that this device might be the first to buck that trend, early indications don't look likely.

That's a crying shame. See, I really do think that the Oppo is the best flip phone on the market right now. Sure, other manufacturers will likely produce devices which catch up further down the line, but that's not doing anything for Oppo right now.

I remain gently hopeful that the device will come to the UK market in the future. I think it has the potential to really change the game for foldable phones, acting as a catalyst for users who are currently on the fence, but don't want to give up crucial features from their more traditional handsets.

But for now, at least, that hope is all I have.