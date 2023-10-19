Oppo Find N3 official, this is what the OnePlus Open will be like too

Oppo has lifted the lid on its latest foldable phone, having launched it alongside the global version of the Find N3 Flip in Singapore this morning.

The Oppo Find N3 is a superthin foldable with a Hasselblad camera on the rear and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset running the show. However, it's perhaps of most interest to those in the UK, US and Central Europe because it is identical to the OnePlus Open, which will launch during a separate dedicated event later.

That's because the Oppo Find N3 is destined for Asian markets only, while the OnePlus equivalent will be released elsewhere.

Other than that, the specifications and styling are nigh-on the same.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo) (Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Find N3 comes with a 7.82-inch main OLED display which features a QXGA (2440 x 2268) resolution. It sports a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The external OLED display is 6.31-inches and FHD+ (2484 x 1116). It too is 120Hz.

Along with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the foldable has 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The rear camera is one of the phone's flagship features, with Hasselblad branding and a quad-sensor setup. The unit is made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 64-megapixel 3x telephoto, separate 16-megapixel 16x telephoto, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

There are a couple of selfie cameras too, with a 20-megapixel snapper on the main screen, and a 32-megapixel cam on the cover screen.

The battery is 4,805mAh and the device supports Oppo's proprietary 67W Supervooc 2.0 charging. It's also dual-SIM. with a Nano SIM card slot and eSIM capabilities.

In terms of pricing, the phone is launching in Singapore at S$2,399 - that's around £1,440 / $1,746 at today's exchange rate, and considerably cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

We should find out how that compares with the OnePlus Open when that launches later today. We also expect that phone to hit a price point below Samsung's (and other rivals).

If so, these could be exciting times for those looking for a foldable phone in the short term. We'll bring you more when the OnePlus device is announced.