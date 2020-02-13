This awesome Now TV deal gets you three months for 60% off

You will probably have heard of Now TV at this point and for good reason: they offer the best stuff from Sky without having to faff around with having the box and all that entails. With this deal, you can get three months of Now TV's Entertainment and Cinema passes for just £24.99, a saving of 60% over the regular price.

For the uninitiated, Now TV passes are fantastic. The Entertainment variant, for example, includes over 300 box sets, so your favourite shows will almost certainly be present and correct. The Cinema pass does what it says on the tin: over 1,000 films right at your fingertips, many of them brand new.

If you've been looking to upgrade your media set up for a while, but don't want to commit to an expensive set-top box or Netflix (let's be honest, the UK selection is lacking), then Now TV is the perfect thing for you.

Now TV (Entertainment and Cinema) | Three months for £24.99 | 75% saving | Available now
The Now TV passes have quickly become a staple of every serious media consumer, packing all of the latest and greatest content into one tiny bundle, accessible anywhere you go through your phone, tablet, laptop, TV, and games console. View Deal

One thing we do need to note is that once those beautiful three months are up, Now TV reverts back to being £11.99/month for Cinema and £8.99/month for Entertainment. Cancelling is, of course, completely stress free. 

