The world's 10 coolest micro-scale gadgets

Thermodo

The headphone socket on your phone is more versatile than you might think - it can also be a temperature sensor. Thermodo is a tiny lump of plastic with a 3.5mm jack on the end, that when plugged in will make your phone look a little like an old-school phone with antenna poking out. Simply plug it in and load the Thermodo app (which is available for both iOS and Android) and it'll start monitoring the temperature.

The app will even keep a log of your recordings, and will visualise the heat on screen. When not in use, you can simply clip it on to your keychain, ready to plug into your phone whenever you need a reading.