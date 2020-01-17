The Military diet: how does it work and can it order you to lose weight?

The military diet is a low-calorie diet that claims to help followers lose up to 10 lbs in a week, so it’s no wonder it’s a popular diet to try at this time of year. When our motivation to change is high thanks to new year's resolutions, a "quick fix" diet is very appealing. You will need military-style discipline, and a way to properly count calories to make it work, but it is less fiddly in many ways than the, frankly ridiculous, paleo diet – rather than trying to figure out what to eat that follows 'the rules', the military diet tells you very specifically what you should eat. It's also easier in that respect than the less eccentric keto diet.

So what is the military diet? It's a three-day diet during which you follow set meal plans for your three daily meals. On days one, two and three you consume 1,400, 1,200 and 1,100 calories respectively. There is no snacking allowed.

Days four to seven day are days off and you can eat normally, however if you really want to speed up your weight loss the military diet recommendation is stick to 1,500 calories. Some people just do the diet once to lose weight fast, whilst those with more to lose repeat the cycle until they’ve reached their goal weight.

Despite the name, the military diet has no affiliation with any military organisations, and is sometimes simply called the three-day diet, or even the ice cream diet. Intrigued? We can confirm that you really do get to eat ice cream on this diet.

(Image credit: Pexels)

How does the military diet work?

According to themilitarydiet.com , the diet is "a combination of low calorie, chemically compatible foods designed to work together and jump start your weight loss.”

Unlike other diets such as the 5:2 or its close relative, 16:8 where you need to restrict calories but can do that how you want, with the military diet there is a very specific meal plan.

The meals are very low in calories, and generally high in protein whilst being low in fat and carbs. That said, they're only proportionally high in protein (protein makes up a large chunk of some of the meals, but these meals are small) and then some of the other meals contain foods that are low in protein and high in carbs, which is not optimal for weight loss. We’re looking at you, hot dogs and ice cream.

Naturally, restricting your calorie count over a three-day period will help you lose weight so long as you don’t overeat on your off days. When the body doesn’t consume enough calories, such as when fasting, it turns to its fat stores for energy, resulting in you burning more fat.

(Image credit: Pexels)

The military diet meal plan: day one

This is the meal plan for day one of the military diet. It amounts to around 1,400 calories.

Breakfast

- Slice of toast with 2 tablespoons of peanut butter

- Half a grapefruit

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Lunch

- Slice of toast

- 150 gram serving of tuna

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Dinner

- 85 gram serving of any meat

- 150 gram serving green beans

- An apple

- Half a banana

- 150 gram serving of vanilla ice cream

The military diet meal plan: day two

This is the meal plan for day two of the military diet. It amounts to around 1,200 calories.

Breakfast

- Slice of toast

- One hard-boiled egg

- Half a banana

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Lunch

- One hard-boiled egg

- 150 gram serving of cottage cheese

- 5 saltine crackers (UK equivalent could any salted cream crackers)

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Dinner

- Two hot dogs (meat only, no bun)

- 150 gram serving of carrots

- 150 gram serving of broccoli

- Half a banana

- 150 gram serving of vanilla ice cream

The military diet meal plan: day three

This is the meal plan for day three of the military diet. It amounts to around 1,100 calories.

Breakfast

- 28 gram serving of cheddar cheese

- 5 saltine crackers (UK equivalent could any salted cream crackers)

- An apple

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Lunch

- Slice of toast

- One egg, cooked however

- Mug of black coffee or tea (optional)

Dinner

- 150 gram serving of tuna

- Half a banana

- 150 gram serving of vanilla ice cream

Are substitutions allowed on the military diet?

The only times you should make swaps when following the military diet are if you have an allergy, or because of other dietary requirements. For example, you can swap hot dogs for tofu or Quorn sausages, as long as you adjust the quantity to match the calories in the hot dogs.

There is an approved list of food substitutions, which you can read here.

What does science say about the military diet?

No studies have been conducted that support claims that the military diet helps weight loss anymore than simply restricting calories. The diet claims that the combinations of food that feature in it's meal plan are designed to increase metabolism and weight loss, but this is yet to be proven.

The meals are are not nutritionally balanced and some food is outright unhealthy, which means the diet doesn't help followers develop healthy habits and make healthy choices. The likelihood is that any weight lost will not stay off once regular eating patterns resume.

What's more, the 10 lb a week weight loss claim has been met with scepticism, as in reality only those morbidly obese could lose close to this much weight in one week. For most people, 1-2 lb is recommended as the safe amount of weight to lose in a week, and it's also important to note the role of water weight. Every gram of glycogen we store in our bodies has 3 grams of water stored with it, and so the tight restriction on carbohydrates required by the military diet means that some of the weight loss will be water weight. In short, cutting carbs means that glycogen is used up, and therefore so will the water.

Water weight loss is still weight loss of course, but without burning fat you won’t start to see changes in how your body looks and feels, only a small difference in the number on the scales.

(Image credit: Pexels)

What do users say about the military diet?

Generally, the military diet suits people looking to loose a lot of weight in a short space of time, for example to fit into a specific outfit for an event, rather than those looking for a long term change to the diet and lifestyle.

Users do report that it works, with weight loss within the first week and clothes fitting more loosely, but they also report hunger, tiredness and low energy levels, which is hardly surprising.

Our verdict on the military diet

There's no denying that the military diet will help you lose weight quickly, but only those who have a significant amount of weight to lose will even come close to losing at the rate the diet purports.

In theory the military diet is a plausible way to kick start weight loss, but it's not sustainable. We also think the meal options on the 5:2 diet look much more appealing and flexible than the military diet, and with the 5:2 you only have to fast two days a week. This makes it easier and more interesting to follow, as well as a more sustainable method of long term weight loss and lifestyle change.

The weight loss you’ll experience with the military diet is purely down to calorie restriction, which you could achieve in a more healthy – and frankly tasty – way with 5:2 or 16:8 intermittent fasting diets.

Masochists or dieters in a hurry could perhaps use the military diet as a kind of 'weight-loss boot camp', before moving on to a more sustainable weight-loss diet, but for most people, we don’t think it’s a great choice.