The Google Pixel Tablet just schooled the iPad with one simple feature

Yesterday, Google I/O saw the unveiling of the Google Pixel Tablet. It signals the companies' first foray into the world of tablets since the ill-fated Google Pixel Slate, which was discontinued a few years ago.

The new Pixel Tablet has clearly been thought through. Google has taken the time to fix a few things that make other tablets less useful in day-to-day life. For example, the included charging speaker dock means that you always have a place to keep your device, and ensure it stays charged. The dock works seamlessly, turning the device into a home hub when needed, but retaining all the capabilities of a tablet for when you want them.

But there's one other feature on the Pixel Tablet which I think is brilliant. In fact, it's a feature that iPad users have asked for countless times over the last few years. The Pixel Tablet has the ability to log different user profiles into the same device.

That makes it a great device for a whole family to use, without needing to share a single login, potentially compromising security. Users simply login to their version of the Tablet and have access to their own apps and accounts.

It's a really great feature. Tablets make great shared devices for the whole family – I'd even go as far as saying they're the best alternative to a traditional family computer. But without the option to securely login to your own accounts, they're severely limited in that regard.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will take the opportunity to offer this functionality in iPadOS too. It's already offered on their MDM devices – those used in businesses and education.

Personally, I hope they do. If you're looking for the best tablet for your kids, the Pixel just shot way in front, and it could plausibly cause iPad sales to decline. For now, though, the Pixel Tablet has a cool, unique feature that sets it apart. Good for Google.