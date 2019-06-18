The best fibre broadband deals: high speeds, low prices

Today in the age of streamed, à la carte content from the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime Video, having a great fibre broadband connection is absolutely essential.

After all, what's the point in having banks and banks of top streamable content if you have to face a daily battle against slow downloads, prolonged loading screens, and stuttery, low-resolution streaming? Exactly.

And, what's more, with an ever increasing number of new shows being made available in 4K, HDR, the need to have fast fibre broadband is only getting more important. Luckily, though, fast fibre broadband in no way has to mean expensive fibre broadband.

That's because, right now, the war to supply you fibre broadband is fiercer than it has ever been, a fact that is causing all the major suppliers to literally slash their prices to stay competitive in the market, as well as offering great, value-stuffed packages.

