Summer weight loss happens so fast with these indoor training tips

While summer 2020 might not turn out be a traditional sun season, we're all still gearing up for summer weight loss. After all, who says you can't self improve, as you self isolate? Soon we can enjoy some sunshine and warmth, even if there are less opportunities to go outdoors, and these indoor training tips will help with weight loss for the coming season. Being in shape isn't just about looking good, it's also an essential aid to mental well-being.

The close proximity to what is traditionally more 'shirtless' weather means many of us are just realising the minimal effort we've put into exercising over the last six months really didn’t pay off. And even if it's not possible to go outdoors as much as we normally would, it's still important for body and mind alike to be in the best possible shape.

We have compiled this list of indoor training tips that will help you get fit and toned for summer – certainly fitter and more toned than you are now.

Depending on the amount of work you are willing to do, three months can be more than enough to tone up, but if you are planning on being super fit, you need to pay some attention to what you eat as well as how you work out. A balanced diet can’t be replaced by excessive amount of workout sessions and if you wish to be fit in the long term, then these few months can be the perfect way to ease yourself into a new, more healthy lifestyle.

We won’t discuss diet here – we have plenty of advice on how to lose weight fast and how to lose belly fat – but we’ll give you the top tips on how to get toned for the summer if you are stuck indoors. Indoor training can work really well for many since you don’t have to rely on the weather and there is no need to dodge the traffic or pedestrians either. Many types of outdoor exercising can be recreated with the best home gym equipment indoors and there are also dedicated indoor exercises that can melt fat off your body in no time.

Safety first

As great as training indoors can be, you must make sure that A) it safe to workout and there are no obstructions around the designated indoor training area and B) you are all warmed up and did some light stretching before the session. Tense muscles and a heart not primed for exercising can get you injured in no time. Best way to monitor heart rate is to get a running watch but at least a heart rate monitor so you know when your heart rate is in the right zone for exercising.

After the workout sessions, you should stretch again and tend to your muscles using the best massage tools like a foam roller or the Theragun G3 percussion massager. Massaging the muscles you worked out can reduce the chances of you getting injured and shorten recovery time, not to mention the higher comfort levels the day after the session. Also, drink plenty of water and before and during the workout, especially if you are doing high intensity exercises, like indoor cycling, running or HIIT.

T3's top 5 indoor training tips

Tip #1: do some resistance training

Lifting weights can be useful for more than just building muscle mass. Resistance training has been proven to aid fat loss as well as help gains, so if you are planning on losing weight and building muscles too, you might as well kill two birds with one stone by introducing resistance sessions into your schedule.

There are plenty of kettlebell workout for beginners as well as dumbbell workouts for beginners, but if you are low on space or budget, you can try increasing the muscle load by using resistance bands. These come in different strength versions (they are most usually colour coded) and you can use them for both stretching and workouts as well.

Tip #2: try push-pull workouts

A two-day push-pull workout is a type of resistance training and have the added benefit of giving certain muscle groups a break while you work on others. So, one day you use ‘push’ muscles and do bench and shoulder presses while on the day after you can utilise ‘pull’ muscles and do deadlifts and bent over rows.

Should you have more than just two days a week to train, you can break the exercising further down into a two-day push-pull upper body workout and a two-day lower body (and abs) push-pull workout. The possibilities are truly endless.

Tip #3: boost your metabolism with HIIT sessions

There are plenty of reasons to try HIIT and this type of workout is highly recommended for people who would like to lose weight by burning fat. HIIT workouts will not only burn fat when you exercise, but up to 24 hours later too.

HIIT workouts consist of short bursts of high heart rate intervals mixed with moderate heart rate cooldown periods. This is beneficial for heart health but HIIT can also boost metabolism, so you will be healthier and slimmer at the same time.

The best HIIT workout gear: get fit and lose belly fat the high intensity way

Tip #4: get a home cardio machine

While intense HIIT and long cardio workouts can be done with minimal equipment, a lot of us find it way more motivating to use gym-style machines. The best designed needn't take up too much room, and they are a great way to get more cardio boom for your buck. Psychologically, many people also find it motivational to have a very visible slab of fitness equipment that they paid handsomely for.

A treadmill, elliptical trainer or rowing machine can all have massive benefits but for the best combination of calories burned, comparatively low impact and ease of maintenance an exercise bike is arguably the best home option.

Pedalling away on an indoor exercise bike can be weird if you haven’t got a training plan in place. More structured plans may have been developed for race training º– something that may be sadly off the menu for quite some time – but they can also give you a purpose on your home exercise bike. Apps such as Zwift can also provide a virtual world to cycle in – and many other virtual cyclists to race – so you can burn calories indoors in a way that is effective but fun.

Using a smart indoor bike trainer, such as our favourite bike, the Wattbike Atom, has the added benefit of not having to buy separate sensors to track your power output and your cadence, as well as ultimate customisability. The better the indoor bike, the more realistic your sessions will be, and the better the simulation of outdoor cycling.

Tip #5: do bodyweight training

Bodyweight training might sound too hardcore for some but it is definitely the most cost effective way to work out indoors. For most types of exercises, you won’t need any equipment, only an elevated surface or something to hang from. Haven’t got a bar you can do pull ups with? No problem. A door pull up bar doesn’t cost much at all.

Abs can be trained by doing crunches, V-sits or planks and you can always get an ab roller if you want to make your core training more fun. Resistance bands can also be utilised here, just think of the kneeling resistance band crunches or resistance band crunches. By doing calisthenics exercises indoors, you will get jacked in no time.

