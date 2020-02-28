Sky broadband deal: get Superfast internet for just £25 per month

Sky is known for a lot of different things and one of them is offering speedy broadband at decent prices. The latest deal from the company shows why: their Superfast fibre broadband package, offering guaranteed 59 Mbps speeds, is reduced to just £25 per month.

If that sounds like it's up your street, Sky is also offering their Entertainment package – featuring all of the shows you love and then some – for just £37 per month alongside the Superfast broadband deal, meaning you will save about £270 over the lifetime of the deal.

With Sky's Speed Guarantee, included with these deals, you're not getting sold down the price river here, either. As the name suggests, Sky guarantees that your broadband will be super fast and hassle-free. Both the Superfast and Superfast + Broadband deals run for 18 months and include a setup fee of £19.95 and £39.95 respectively.

Sky Superfast Fibre Broadband | 59 Mbps | £25 per month | 18 month contract | £19.95 setup fee | Available now

It does what it says on the tin: Superfast broadband for not very much money, with a guaranteed minimum speed from Sky for all customers. Pretty brilliant, really.View Deal

Sky Superfast Broadband + Entertainment | 59 Mbps | 18 month contract | £37 per month (usually £49) | £39.95 setup fee | Available now

This is basically the same deal as before but with Sky's Entertainment packages added onto it. So you get both great broadband and great TV, now for £12 less per month.View Deal

So, if you're in the market for an upgraded broadband and TV setup, look no further than what Sky is offering for a limited time.