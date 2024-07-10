See how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch has changed in a decade, as we wait for the next chapter

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked set to take place later today, many are excited about the new products on offer. The brand usually takes to the stage a couple of times a year to unveil new devices, making the events a moment in the calendar of technology fans.

This time out, their smartwatches look likely to steal the show. With a pair of models slated to launch – including an all-new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – as well as a brand new sensor to sit inside them, the future looks bright for this range.

But before we look forward, let's take a look back. Samsung has been producing smartwatches in various guises for over a decade, including some you might not remember. Let's take a look at some of the highlights.

2013: Samsung Galaxy Gear

(Image credit: Samsung)

Unveiled all the way back in 2013, the Samsung Galaxy Gear represented the first move into the smartwatch arena for the Korean brand. The Gear featured a 41.4mm square display, came in a neat array of colours and even packed a 1.9MP camera into the band.

That allowed users to keep a note of the things going on around them, snapping images and even capturing short videos without needing their phone.

2014: Samsung Gear S

(Image credit: Samsung)

As the first smartwatch from the brand to feature a curved Super AMOLED display, the Samsung Gear S really did feel like futuristic technology. Capable of supporting 3G and WiFi without a connected smartphone, the Gear S represented a significant leap for the brand – it even had a full qwerty keyboard on there!

2016: Samsung Gear S3

After the futuristic designs which led the brand to market, the Samsung Gear S3 took a turn for the traditional. Designed to look much more in keeping with traditional watches, the brand turned their innovative hats to the inside of the watch.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This model featured an Always-on Display, as well as a built in speaker and microphone combo. The latter allowed users to take calls on speakerphone, without the need for a separate headset.

2018: Samsung Galaxy Watch

(Image credit: Samsung)

2018 marked the dawn of the Samsung Galaxy Watch as we know and love it today. The range was rebranded to reflect the diverse and expansive functionality of the smartwatches of the time.

It's not too hard to see why, either. This was a health tracker, a personal assistant, a fashion piece – and all mounted to your wrist.

2020: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

(Image credit: Samsung)

While 2020 is a year many of us would rather forget, it was certainly one to remember for the Samsung smartwatch lineup. The model had a focus on health and wellbeing, introducing an ECG reading to keep track of your oxygen saturation over time.

It was also the first time we saw a model with a titanium case. That promoted strength and lightness, as well as offering a more premium fit and finish overall.

2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

(Image credit: T3)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was designed with outdoor sports in mind. Featuring a more advanced BioActive sensor, the series improved the accuracy of body composition, heart rate and ECG measurements.

The skin temperature sensor also opened new doors with this release. Most notably, it enabled users top track their menstrual cycles.

2023: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

(Image credit: Samsung)

That brings us neatly into the present day. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is the current series – well, at least for a few more hours – and offered a tasteful array of upgrades from the Watch 5 series.

Slimmer bezels meant a larger display size on this watch, with about 20% more real estate than previous generations. It also improved the internal sensor even more, allowing for a greater range of accurate health tracking.

That brings us neatly into the present day. What comes next? You'll just have to tune into Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to find out.

Which one is your favourite from the list above?