Samsung Galaxy S10 deal: get a FREE pair of AKG wireless headphones on O2

You may have heard all of the buzz around the new Samsung Galaxy S20, but that doesn't mean the Galaxy S10 instantly becomes obsolete. In fact, it becomes even better value for a world class smartphone and O2 is making the deal even sweeter by throwing in a pair of AKG N60NCBT wireless headphones right now.

First, let's talk about the phone. The Galaxy S10 is tried and tested quality, offering one of the best Android phone experiences on the market today, with a sturdy design, amazing cameras, an intuitive skin on top of Android, fantastic screens, and a bunch more cool gadgets and gizmos, too. This is a phone that won't let you down.

AKG's headphones bundled alongside the Galaxy S10 are wireless, via Bluetooth, and come with noise cancelling, a feature so handy you won't be able to go back once you've tired it. Each charge offers up to 15 hours of music playback and they fold down into an easily-transportable package with ease. The perfect accompaniment to an S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) | £39.37+ per month | 36 month contract | £30 upfront cost | 5GB data + unlimited calls and texts | Free three months Amazon Prime | Available now

As you can see, this deal really has everything: an amazing smartphone, cheap monthly price, low upfront cost, oodles of data, three months of free Prime, and a free pair of wireless headphones. View Deal

So, if you're in the market for a brand new Android smartphone, we reckon O2's fantastic deal for the Galaxy S10 is well worth a look, as it partners a superb phone with excellent free bundle gift.

After all, in our official Samsung Galaxy S10 review, we said the phone was "the complete package", with us praising its "fantastic screen", "super-fast performance" and "refined design". We bestowed a maximum score of 5 stars on it.

Which is why we find this S10 deal so easy to recommend. For even more great S10 deals be sure to scope out T3's authoritative price chart below, which filters only the very latest and greatest phone deals.