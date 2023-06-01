Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: what's the difference?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Clamshell-style foldable phones – or flip phones – are a stylish way to both have a bigger screen but also fit your device into your pockets. Much like the classic Gameboy Advance SP, this folds vertically to reduce the length of the device.



For two of the best folding phones on the market right now are the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the newly released Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Despite both being flip models, there's still a surprising amount of difference between the two. To help you decide exactly which one you should opt for, we've put together this handy comparison.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: price

Foldable phones don't come cheap but clamshell models tend to cost less than the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and upcoming Google Pixel Fold. That's certainly the case with these two models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launched at £1,059/€1080 but you can pick one up for under £1000 these days. As for the Razr, £1,049/ €1199 is the launch price, and don't expect that to drop soon for such a new device.



In the US, the Razr 40 Ultra will not be available but the Z Flip 4 is currently $999 on Amazon.

(Image credit: Future)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: design and screen

What's the point of having a folding or flip phone if it doesn't look great right? Samsung knows what it's doing when it comes to folding phones and the Z Flip 4 looks great. It may be a bit chunky when folded over compared to a normal 'candybar' handset but when unfolded it is a sleek 165.2 mm x 71.9 mm x 6.9 mm. The bezel-less screen is beautiful but tough too, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ pairing nicely with the phone's IPX8 rating.

Durability is definitely an area where Motorola's phone falls down. The IP52 water and dust resistance is the same as the Motorola Razr 2022, which is not a great deal of protection. It's better news when it comes to the design of the Razr 40 Ultra. Folded over, its 15.1mm width is the thinnest on the market and I have to say it looks great with the new dual-axis teardrop hinge. When opened the phone measures 73.95mm x 170.83mm x 6.99mm.

Foldable phones can get a bit heavy (due to the size or number of screens) but that isn't the case for either of these two handsets. The Flip 4 comes in at 187g whilst the Razr curiously weighs 188.5g in its Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colours but just 184g in the rather snazzy Viva Magenta. Samsung's phone has four colour options - Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold and Blue. If you want something special there are some more premium Bespoke Edition colours.

In terms of display performance, Motorola's device has the upper hand with a 144Hz refresh rate compared to the Flip's 120Hz. The external display on the Razr is the largest on any flip phone at 3.6in which makes it much easier to use than the 1.9in Samsung display.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: cameras

As it stands, those solely concerned with taking the best photos possible should look at the best phones instead of foldable a one.

The Z Flip 4 features two 12MP shooters and a 10MP internal camera. While not terrible, don't expect to win any photography competitions with this phone. It does at least have 10x Digital zoom.

Camera specs are one of the biggest differences between these two phones, with the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra blowing the Flip 4 away. The main camera is a slight upgrade at 12MP and a 13MP ultrawide lens is handy but it is the 32MP internal selfie camera that really is the biggest advantage.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Motorola Razr 2022 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: performance and battery

Both of these phones feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, which is not quite the latest silicon but will have no trouble with most things you can throw at it.

When it comes to battery there is little to split the two phones. Some of the best conventional phones have 5000 mAh batteries but with foldable devices, a compromise has to be made. The Z Flip 4 has a 3,700mAh battery which lasted for a respectable 14 hours of video playback in our tests. Motorola has opted for a 3800 mAh option in the Razr 40 Ultra so expect very similar battery life considering the shared processor.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: verdict

There's little to choose between these two models in truth. Priced similarly and with the same processor, it may just be a matter of personal preference. For me the larger external screen and superior camera nudges the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra ahead, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a more durable choice.



Keep an eye out for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 which could be coming soon and might settle the debate for good.