Make yourself a better cyclist overnight with this top tech

Strava

If you want to push yourself when cycling, then the Strava app is a great way to measure it. It will not just log your cycling trips but will also pit you against friends and strangers in a virtual race. Strava divides up the world into different mini race tracks, and the game is to try to beat your time on each.

For example, if your commute every day takes you over Waterloo Bridge, it will remember how long it took you to cross it - and will compare against previous crossings of the same bridge, so you can track your improvements.

Even if you're not hyper-competitive, the app is still useful, as you're also able to review previous journeys and see not just where you traveled, but the gradient of the road too - so you can figure out why you feel so inexplicably exhausted, and optimise your journey to avoid massive (often hidden) hills in the future.