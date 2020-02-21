Get the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite with 20GB data for just £33/month!

You may have missed it in January, but Samsung only recently introduced the Galaxy Note10 Lite, a more affordable version of the now-iconic series of smartphone-tablet hybrids (no, we won't say phablets). The Note10 Lite is, as the name suggests, basically the Note10 but a bit cheaper, made cheaper still by this fantastic deal on O2.

The Note10 Lite is, by all accounts, a fantastic phone and we have to agree. You get the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display as its more expensive sibling alongside Android 10, 6 or 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, fingerprint unlocking, and enormous 4,500 mAh batteries, easily giving you a whole day of usage before running low.

The bottom line is the compromises that Samsung had to make here to create a cheaper Note10 don't feel dramatic; the phone performs as well as the more pricy model in our testing. The cameras, a key aspect of any Samsung S-series device, are also as fantastic as they always are.

The deal before you, provided by O2 via Mobiles.co.uk, has everything you could possibly need at a great price: for just £10 upfront and £33 per month, you get 20GB of data plus unlimited texts and calls over 24 months. It's as simple as that.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (128GB, Aura) | £33 per month | 20GB data + unlimited calls and texts | £10 upfront | 24 month contract | Available now

If you've ever lusted over the Note10, but it's been too expensive, then your wait is over: the newly-introduced Galaxy Note10 Lite is the perfect device, offering all of the main features for a reduced price, especially on O2 right now.

So, if you've been in the market for a new smartphone but haven't known which one to go for, the choice seems to have been made for you: grab a Galaxy Note10 Lite right now for just £33 per month on O2.