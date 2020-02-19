Get a FREE Apple Watch with this mega iPhone 11 deal

The Apple iPhone 11 is the latest and greatest from the company and it's easy to see why: a big beautiful display, crazy fast internals, a huge battery... Oh, and if you get it on Virgin Media right now they'll chuck in an Apple Watch for free. Now that definitely seems like a pretty unmissable deal to us.

• Get an Apple iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 3 for £35+ per month on Virgin Media

When T3 reviewed the iPhone 11 for its review, we found it to be a truly stunning smartphone that struck a near-perfect balance between price and features. The dual-lens camera was superb, taking pictures and video that are borderline DSLR quality. This really is an amazing all-rounder.

Virgin Media is offering an Apple Watch Series 3 alongside the iPhone 11, with contracts starting at £35 per month and no upfront costs. For that price, you get 1,000 minutes, unlimited texts, and 1GB of data. If that doesn't sound like enough, you can get 3GB for £38 per month.

Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) with Apple Watch Series 3 | £35+ per month | 1,000 texts, unlimited minutes, 1GB+ data | 24 or 36 month contract | Data rollovers | Available now

The iPhone 11 is a fantastic smartphone for basically everyone: it's fast, has great battery life, an excellent screen, and all the apps you could ever need or want. Plus, you get an Apple Watch.View Deal

So, if this sounds like the kind of deal that you want, don't sleep on it. Getting both a brand new iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 3 in one go is not to be sniffed at.

Why you want the Apple iPhone 11

When it comes to top-of-the-line phones, Apple is one of the original and best: the software works so perfectly with the hardware and while it might feel more limited than Android for some, it hits all the right notes for most. We can't recommend the iPhone 11 enough, it has everything you could possibly need in a handset and it'll easily get through a whole day of usage with no problems.

Why you want the Apple Watch Series 3

While this may not be the latest Apple Watch, it's still an amazing piece of kit that we thoroughly recommend, especially if you're into sports (or want to get into sports). Having notifications on your wrist can be super useful and avoids pulling out your phone all the time. The fitness track is superb, with apps for basically everything at this point. Plus, you can control music right from it. The perfect companion to the iPhone 11.