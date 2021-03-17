Eve Topper vs Panda Topper: which mattress topper works the most magic?

If your old mattress is no longer giving you the support and comfort you need and literally losing you sleep at night, it'll be tempting to simply get a new one. But adding the right mattress topper can make all the difference, and can add year to your mattress's lifespan for considerably less than you'd pay for a new one. Which one should you go for?

To help you choose, we've given two of the best mattress toppers around a thorough testing to work out which is best. We're looking at the Eve Topper, a premium option from one of our favourite mattress companies, and the Panda Topper, from a company that doesn't do mattresses (so far) but has impressed us with its pillow and duvet. They're both great toppers (read our Eve mattress topper review and Panda Topper review to find out all the details) but which is right for you? Let's find out.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: the basics

(Image credit: Eve)

Eve is a UK-based company that's been operating since 2014. Its main business is mattresses; it sells foam and hybrid mattresses in three ranges: the Premium, Original and Lighter, but it also deals in bedding, bed frames and even sleep gifts. Nearly all of its mattresses are designed and made in the UK.

Panda has been in the bedding business since 2015, and it specialises in using bamboo fabric which is soft, anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic as well as being thoroughly sustainable. We're big fans of the Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Pillow and Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet; it also makes bedding, bath towels and more besides.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: Construction

(Image credit: Jim McCauley)

Eve Topper

The Eve Topper is 5cm deep and made of two layers of foam. The top layer is 2cm deep and is made of the same comfort foam you'll find in Eve's mattresses: it's CertiPUR-certified open-cell foam that's 30 times more breathable than traditional foam. Beneath that is 3cm of tough reflex base foam, designed to give you plenty of support. The Eve Topper's cover features a soft polyester top and border that can be removed for washing at 40°C, while the base panel is polypropylene, and it features sturdy straps complete with Velcro tabs so it's easy to attach to your mattress.

(Image credit: Jim McCauley)

Panda Topper

The Panda Topper is also 5cm deep, but is only comprised of one layer of foam. It uses Hydro-foam that's designed to give you back, neck and hip support, and it's infused with gel micro-capsules that react to your body temperature and expand when the memory foam gets warm, keeping you cool and supported. The cover is made of a mix of breathable bamboo fibre and polyester, and its base has dotted silicone to help keep the topper in place as well as elastic straps at each corner. Like the Eve, the Panda's top cover can be removed and washed at 40°C.

Verdict: Eve wins

There's a big difference between these two toppers, and that's the number of foam layers. The Eve features two – a top layer for comfort and a thicker support layer beneath it – while the Panda is memory foam all the way down; that's a win for Eve in our book.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: Comfort and firmness

(Image credit: Eve)

Eve and Panda make similar claims for their toppers: they both promise that they'll give you comfort and support while keeping you cool at night. In practice, they deliver quite different sleep experiences. The Eve Topper is rather on the firm side, perhaps a little too firm for some, especially side rather than back sleepers. We found it to be comfortable and supportive though, and had no problems with overheating.

The Panda Topper, on the other hand, is surprisingly soft; you'll sink right into its 5cm of memory foam, and this can be a problem if you tend to get warm at night. Despite its cooling technology, we found ourselves having to throw the covers off in mid-February, which distracted rather from its impressive level of comfort.

Verdict: Eve wins

Comfort's a subjective matter, but for us the Eve's the clear winner here; it feels a lot more substantial and doesn't get too hot in the night. If you prefer a softer sleep surface and like things cosy, however, the Panda will probably serve you better.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: The small print

(Image credit: Panda)

With the Eve Topper you get free, flexible delivery, depending on your area. You also get a 30-night trial to make sure you get on with your topper, and free returns if it doesn't live up to expectations. Eve also provides a three-year warranty; if anything goes wrong it'll exchange your topper for a new one.

The Panda Topper is pretty similar: free UK delivery and returns and a 30-night trial, but the big difference is that Panda provides a 10-year guarantee.

Verdict: Panda wins

There's really not a lot in it in terms of customer service; however Panda takes this round thanks to its 10-year guarantee.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: What other people think

(Image credit: Eve)

Eve is rated as Excellent on Trustpilot, with over 7,500 reviews and 4.5 out of 5 stars; 84% of reviewers rate it as excellent, while only 6% rate it as bad. In our own Eve Topper review we were suitably impressed; we found that its two layers of foam made all the difference, and that while it's clearly an expensive option, it's worth the higher price, especially if you prefer a firmer sleep surface.

Panda only has 158 Trustpilot reviews at the moment but is rated Excellent with 4.3 stars. 78% of reviewers found it excellent, while 8% rated it as bad. On Amazon things are a bit more mixed: it gets 4.7 out of 5 stars with 80% 5-star reviews, however some reviewers call the topper out for being too soft and getting hot at night. Our findings were similar; in our Panda Topper review we were generally impressed by its quality, but found it a bit too soft with a tendency to get warm.

Verdict: Eve wins

Not a great deal separates the two, but public opinion and our own findings say that the Eve is the slightly better bet.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: Price

The Eve Topper costs £199 for a UK single, £239 for a small double, £249 for a UK double, £279 for a UK king, £309 for a super king

The Panda Topper costs £99.95 for a UK single, £134.95 for a small double, £139.95 for a UK double, £159.95 for a UK king, £189.95 for a super king

Verdict: Panda wins

With its single coming in at almost half the price of the Eve and the rest of its sizes being substantially cheaper, the Panda Topper wins this one. Of course with the Eve you're paying a premium for more complex construction providing better support, and if you buy at the right time you should be able to get a discount on either topper. Check below for the best prices available right now.

Eve topper vs Panda topper: What should I buy?

(Image credit: Eve)

It should be no real surprise to learn that Eve's the winner here. It's not an entirely fair comparison, though; the Eve's a much more expensive mattress topper than the Panda, and its two layers of foam give it a massive comfort advantage.

Both toppers will do a great job of giving a ropey old mattress a new lease of life and can even supplement a newer mattress with an added touch of luxury, and both Eve and Panda provide excellent customer service. However for us it all comes down to the question of firmness. The Eve feels properly supportive and has great cooling qualities, while the Panda is one that you're going to sink into and which might make you too hot in the night.

If you like a softer mattress, though, you'll probably get on famously with the Panda and be pleased with having spent a lot less. It's horses for courses, really, and don't forget that with both toppers you'll get 30 nights to decide whether they're right for you, so there's no great risk involved, whichever you opt for.