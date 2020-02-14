Cheap VPN deal: get IPVanish for a whopping 57% off

VPNs have been in the news a lot recently, as governments try to crack down on internet users worldwide, but there's a lot to be said for just using a VPN for casual everyday browsing. For example, it makes your connection a lot more secure and can stop people, such as advertisers, from following you around the web.

If that sounds like something you might want to check out, look no further than IPVanish's VPN service, a super simple and super easy to use service that works across mobile, laptops, and desktops. There's currently a cracking deal going on, too: if you plump for the yearly plan, you save a huge 57%, making it just $62.39.

If you want to go for a monthly option, deals are still on the cards: you're looking at around $8 per month, which is a saving of 34%. There's also a three-monthly option, which costs $7.20 per month, a 40% saving. Basically, whichever way of paying for it takes your fancy, there's a wicked deal.

IPVanish says their VPN is the world's fastest and we believe them. On top of that, you get unlimited bandwidth, 256-bit AES encryption, no traffic logs, 10 simultaneous connections across devices, and 24/7 customer support. Whatever your needs, IPVanish will meet them.

IPVanish VPN | 57% off yearly plan | World's fastest VPN | Works on every device | No traffic logs | Available now

Browsing the web securing and easily has never been simpler than with IPVanish's VPN service, which has simple-to-use apps for every possible device, customer support, and more. You won't regret it.View Deal

So if today feels like the kind of upgrade-by-browsing-setup feeling to it, then look no further than this fantastic deal.