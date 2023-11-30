11 best winter fragrances for men and women 2023

The air is cold, the sun sets at 4pm and everyone is softly singing Christmas songs under their breaths. That can only mean one thing: it’s winter 2023! One of the best ways to ring in the new season is by choosing a new fragrance and I’ve found the best winter-inspired scents you need to try this year.

During winter, the most prominent notes that’ll be floating around are cinnamon, nutmeg and red fruits. With Christmas around the corner, many of the winter perfumes on the market (and on this list) will be incredibly festive so expect to smell like oranges, cherries and cranberries. Sweet and smoky, and warming and dark will be strong combinations but notes of vanilla will also be dominant for those who prefer lighter scents.

Whether you’re after the best women’s perfumes or the best men’s colognes , here are the best 11 winter fragrances to buy this year for yourself or as a Christmas gift .

Best winter fragrances for women