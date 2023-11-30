11 best winter fragrances for men and women 2023

The air is cold, the sun sets at 4pm and everyone is softly singing Christmas songs under their breaths. That can only mean one thing: it’s winter 2023! One of the best ways to ring in the new season is by choosing a new fragrance and I’ve found the best winter-inspired scents you need to try this year.
During winter, the most prominent notes that’ll be floating around are cinnamon, nutmeg and red fruits. With Christmas around the corner, many of the winter perfumes on the market (and on this list) will be incredibly festive so expect to smell like oranges, cherries and cranberries. Sweet and smoky, and warming and dark will be strong combinations but notes of vanilla will also be dominant for those who prefer lighter scents.
Whether you’re after the best women’s perfumes or the best men’s colognes, here are the best 11 winter fragrances to buy this year for yourself or as a Christmas gift.
Best winter fragrances for women
Already the name of this perfume gets you into the winter spirit. Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace is smoky and sweet and comes in a beautifully designed bottle. Expect notes of clove oil, chestnut accord, orange flower petals, pink pepper, vanilla accord and wood oils, all combined to make you smell like a crackling fire.
Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace is available to buy at Selfridges for £115.
Cherry is a signature scent during the autumn and winter months, and the Tom Ford Cherry Smoke is the perfect choice for this year. From the amber fragrance family, Tom Ford Cherry Smoke is spicy and exotic with a strong dark cherry and saffron scent. To balance out the strong leather and smoked wood accord, this scent has notes of white flowers, apricot and olive.
Tom Ford Cherry Smoke is available to buy at John Lewis for £290.
Creed Carmina is a blend of floral and woody notes to create an edgy but feminine fragrance. It has top notes of black cherry, pink pepper and saffron, heart notes of violet, peony, cashmere wood and rose de mai, and base notes of amber, musk, frankincense and myrrh. For those who love floral perfumes, this scent is that but with a twist.
Creed Carmina is available to buy at John Lewis for £260.
A new fragrance from Giorgio Armani, the Armani Santal Dan Sha is from the woody and spicy fragrance family, making it an ideal choice for winter. It has notes of bergamot, cardamom and sandalwood and comes in a luxurious-ly designed bottle. Available in 50ml or 100ml sizes, the Armani Santal Dan Sha will be a great Christmas present for a loved one.
Armani Santal Dan Sha is available to buy at Selfridges for £115.
Drifting away from rich and dark scents of winter, the Ellis Brooklyn Après is all about the wintry outdoors. Inspired by mountains and alpine air, the Ellis Brooklyn Après has notes of bourbon, praline and vanilla. It’s full of woodsy, spicy and sweetness and smells incredibly fresh, just like the first snow.
Ellis Brooklyn Après is available to buy at Harvey Nichols for £110.
The latest perfume from Burberry, Burberry Goddess is perfect for those who love to celebrate winter but aren’t huge fans of rich dark scents. Burberry Goddess features a trio of vanillas that have been infused with wood and lavender to enhance the sweetness and add some edge.
Burberry Goddess is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £88.
Best winter fragrances for men
Adding to the ever-popular Gucci Guilty range is the new Gucci Guilty Elixir. In a rounded square green bottle, Gucci Guilty Elixir is from the amber family and has a blend of leather, vanillin, orris butter and nutmeg. It’s definitely festive but still incredibly sophisticated.
Gucci Guilty Elixir is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £124.
Creed Aventus is an incredibly fruity scent that will remind you of the many red fruits that are around in the winter season. It has top notes of blackcurrant, apple, bergamot and pineapple, heart notes of birch, jasmine, patchouli and juniper, and base notes of vanilla, ambergris, oak moss and musk. Creed Aventus has multiple layers of fruit and wood which gives this cologne a good balance.
Creed Aventus is available to buy at John Lewis for £210.
Amber, woodsy and spicy is the best way to describe the new Invictus Victory Elixir from Paco Rabanne. This scent has notes of black pepper, green cardamom, incense, woody patchouli, tonka bean and vanilla bean. The bottle also looks like a mini trophy so it’ll be fun to display or gift to someone.
Paco Rabanne Invictus Victory Elixir is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £97.
The latest aftershave from YSL is the Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF. It’s a woody and floral scent that’s incredibly masculine and perfect for the festive season. It has notes of bergamot heart, orange blossom, patchouli and textured woods accord. It’s sensual and mysterious, and the black bottle is incredibly sleek.
Yves Saint Laurent MYSLF is available to buy at The Perfume Shop for £72.
Zesty and bright, Jo Malone Orange Bitters does exactly what it says on the tin… or bottle. It has notes of orange, mandarin, amber and sandalwood, and is like a negroni in a fragrance. Jo Malone never misses when it comes to festive and seasonal scents and the Jo Malone Orange Bitters comes with a cute red and white bow on its bottle.
Jo Malone Orange Bitters is available to buy at Jo Malone for £124.