Best Samsung Galaxy S8 case: T3 rounds up the top Samsung Galaxy S8 cases

Samsung Galaxy S8 cases, eh? Kind of necessary, right? All that beautiful glass and metal, with not a button in sight, exposed to all those potential hard surfaces without protection doesn't even bear thinking about. One slip and, whoops, there goes the screen on your new £600 smartphone.

No, you NEED a case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and here, because we're T3, we've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases for the flagship Android smartphone. We've got Samsung Galaxy S8 cases for every budget too, so even if you've got south of a tenner to spend, you'll still find a case that can protect your sweet new phone.

So if you want a top Samsung Galaxy S8 case read on for some great recommendations.

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases

1. OLIXAR X-DUO DUAL LAYERED PROTECTION CARBON FIBRE CASE Double the protection Reasons to buy + Dual-layered protection + Non-slip design + 2-year Olixar warranty

This Olixar case is made up of different layers, a TPU core, which absorbs shock, a metallic polycarbonate bumper round the edges and a carbon fibre body for great grip. It also boasts a raised bezel to keep your screen protected, as well as tactile button covers so your phone is protected but the great design isn’t compromised. For all of that protection it also looks good thanks to its sleek metallic edges and simple, black body.

2. TECH21 PURE PROTECTIVE PHONE CASE FOR SAMSUNG S8 Barely there yet totally protected Reasons to buy + Shows off S8 + 1.5m drop protection + Won’t turn yellow

This is a super simple case from Tech21 that’s designed to really show off the great-looking S8, while also keeping it protected against knocks and scrapes. The case has 1.5m drop protection, meaning it’ll keep your phone safe during most everyday accidents and it’s got a scratch resistant surface too. A lot of cheaper clear cases are prone to yellowing, but this one has enhanced UV yellow resistance.

3. OBLIQ ULTRA SLIM COVER FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 A case for a futuristic phone Reasons to buy + Stylish metallic design + Great grip + Enhanced corners

If you like metallic, futuristic-looking designs then this case from Obliq will suit you. It’s got a shiny silver finish that also boasts a comfortable hold that promises to improve grip - not more clumsiness! The whole case is shock resistant, but the corners are specially guarded against knocks and falls with AirSpring Technology designed to absorb most of the impact.

4. Atree Galaxy S8 Rechargeable Battery Case Give your phone some extra juice Reasons to buy + 5000mAh rechargeable Li-polymer battery + Double your battery power + Soft silicone with hard back plate

Need more juice? This surprisingly slim case from Atree promises to double your talk time with a built-in lithium polymer battery. The dual silicone side and hard-back construction resist shock, and there’s an indicator light to let you know when the power is running low. Charge it up with your official Samsung cable and you’re good to go.

5. Caseology Parallax Series for Galaxy S8 Geometric shock absorption Reasons to buy + Military grade + Textured finish + Dual material protection

There’s no need to sacrifice style for substance with Caseology’s Parallax Series. Their military grade hardware promises to battle gravity whilst still looking sharp. Polycarbonate shields the sides and corners, TPU absorbs shock and the gorgeous rubberised patterning improves grip.

6. Swarovski Heroism Galaxy S8 Case With Bumper Premium protection from the crystal specialists Reasons to buy + Swarovski Crystal Fabric + Soft grip bumper + Available in 2 colours

Add a bit of bling to your smartphone with one of Swarovski’s brand new Heroism cases. Taking inspiration from their famous crystals, this angular case has transparent sections, crystal fabric and metallic, mirrored triangles. And it’s more than just eye candy. A bumper shields the edges of the handset and the screen and camera sit behind a beveled lip.

7. Snakehive Wilderness Collection Galaxy S8 A classy case made from sustainably sourced wood Reasons to buy + Genuine wooden backplate + 12-month warranty + Rubberised grip

If you want a more natural look for your Samsung Galaxy S8 then this new collection from Snakehive should be high up on your list of potential candidates. The Wilderness case is constructed from sustainably sourced FSC wood, which comes in a selection of types depending on your preference. Walnut, Bamboo, Cherrywood and more are available, with the wooden backplate partnered with a PU binder and a soft rubberised matte-black holder to hold the handset securely. A small etched Snakehive logo on the rear and a 12-month warranty complete the package. A top case at a top price.

8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Case Ultra Hybrid An affordable, minamalist beauty Reasons to buy + Very thin + Mil-Grade certified + Raised lip

A super minimalist new entry from Spigen, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Case Ultra Hybrid is just understated perfection. Indeed, minimalist enthusiasts will find a lot to like here, with the Ultra Hyrbid delivering an incredibly streamlined case with shock-absorbent TPU bumper and thin PC back plate. Despite its waif-like appearance, the Ultra Hybrid comes with Mil-Grade certified Air-Cushion Technology in all corners and a raised lip to protect both screen and camera. Less than a tenner too.

9. Evo Check Lace Edition Case Samsung Galaxy S8 Expensive, but a great all-rounder Reasons to buy + 10ft drop protection + Light weight + Attractive colour schemes

The modern-lace design on tech21's Evo Check Lace Edition Case is just lovely, while the three-metre (10ft) drop protection, three-layer FlexShock™ impact absorption system and ultra light weight construction fantastic, premium extras. The price, ringing in at £39.95, is quite steep for a smartphone case, however, tech21's pedigree and the case's quality can not be denied. Available in Smokey/Black and Clear/White colour schemes.

10. Samsung Galaxy S8 Case Neo Hybrid Tough and boasting a lush herringbone pattern Reasons to buy + Dual-layer structure + Herringbone pattern + Mil-Grade certified

An old and very stylish friend returns once more in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Case Neo Hybrid, one of Spigen's most established models. As usual, there is very little not to like about this extremely modern and streamlined case, with a slim, dual-layer structure made from TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) and PC (Polycarbonate), a fingerprint-resistant back panel with herringbone pattern, tactile buttons, precise cutouts and trust-worthy Mil-Grade Protection certification. Oh, and it also comes in a large number of tasteful colourways, including Gun Metal, Burgundy and Coral Blue.

11. OTTERBOX DEFENDER SERIES FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Drop-proof case from the durability specialists Reasons to buy + Multi-layer design + Port covers + Screenless design

The Otterbox Defender Series of cases is famed for its durability and the version created for the Samsung Galaxy S8 is no exception. This case has a multi-layer design to make it drop-resistant with a durable outer slip cover and a super solid inner shell. It comes with small covers to prevent dust and dirt from getting into ports and jacks, as well as a holster, which you can use as a stand or belt-clip.

12. INCIPIO DUALPRO CASE FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Minimal all-round protection Reasons to buy + Scratch resistant outer shell + Mil-grade drop protection + Soft finish

A simple, scratch-resistant case from Incipio with a strong, polycarbonate outer shell and an inner core built to absorb the shock of most knocks and falls. It has a soft touch finish, which makes it nice to grip and less likely to fall out of your hands mid-call. You can choose from a simple, classic palette of shades, including champagne, white and navy blue.

13. CASEOLOGY SLIM DUAL LAYER GEOMETRIC DESIGN FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Reasons to buy + Slim fit + Mil-grade protection + Grippy matte cover

If you like cases that fit tight to your phone so you don’t lose its great design by protecting it, you’re going to like this option from Caseology. Like most cases on this list, it boasts a dual-layered design to better protect against everyday accidents. It also has a 3D pattern on the back, as well as added grooves to the edges, to give you better grip.

14. LED view cover for Galaxy S8 Samsung’s official smart cover Reasons to buy + Official Samsung case + Use without opening the cover + Customisable LED notifications

This official offering from Samsung is guaranteed to fit your phone like a glove. It’s protected several past iterations of the Galaxy handset, but don’t let the lack of novelty put you off. Billed as a ‘smart case’, the NFC-powered wallet draws power wirelessly, giving you access to core functions without having to flip the cover.

15. Temdan Galaxy S8 Waterproof Case Three-metre liquid protection Reasons to buy + Fully waterproof + Floating strap + Kickstand, headphone jack adapter and wrist strap

If you go anywhere near water with your phone, this case is a must-have. The fully sealed enclosure can be submerged to 3 metres (10 feet) for an hour or more and comes with a flotation strap to prevent unwanted sinkage. It’ll resist two-metre drops and repel snow, rain and sand, keeping your handset operational during the roughest of adventures.

16. Ted Baker SS17 BOATSEE Folio Case Ted knows what he is doing Reasons to buy + On-trend looks + Inner pocket + Embedded back shell

This is Ted Baker's flagship folio case for spring/summer 2017 and, simply put, it is a doozy. Finished in cool navy and designed so that its texture mimics Ted's suede bomber jackets and nylon outwear, the BOATSEE in most definitely on trend in the style department. In terms of functionality the case is impressive as well, with an embedded back shell providing solid drop protection, and an interior pocket delivering card and cash carrying capabilities. Ergonomic cutouts complete the package.

17. Snakehive Vintage Two Tone Leather Wallet Made with genuine leather and feature packed Reasons to buy + Nubuck leather + Three credit card slots + Magnetic clasp

T3 favourite Snakehive brings its super slick and stylish Vintage Two Tone Leather Wallet design to the Samsung Galaxy S8 with unsurprisingly pleasing results. The case is constructed from beautiful Nubuck leather, which is a top grain material, and features a sanded soft suede textured finish that is super soft in the hand. Due to the quality of the leather the Vintage Wallet is also incredibly durable. In terms of features, the case comes with three credit card slots on the inside front panel, a magnetic clasp closing mechanism, and a screen-protecting super soft inner lining. Naturally, all ports and buttons are left accessible. Simply put, one of the best cases on the market.

18. RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case for Galaxy S8 Huge drop protection Reasons to buy + Hexagonal structure + Super thin + Soft shell exterior

RhinoShield comes charging into this best Samsung Galaxy S8 case roundup with a tasty case of its own, with the CrashGuard Bumper Case for Galaxy S8 delivering a super minimalist piece of protective gear that prioritises mitigating drop damage.

The case is constructed from a secret in-house material that absorbs up to 90 per cent of impact energy, and features a hexagonal structure that adds an extra 15 per cent shock dispersion. Amazingly, it can offer this level of drop protection despite measuring in as thin as three stacked credit cards.

Naturally for a bumper-style case, both the back and front of the Galaxy S8 is left exposed, however the CrashGuard does feature both a raised lip to protect the phone' screen when placed face down, and sports an exterior soft shell material with matte finish that is easy to grip.

19. Galaxy S8 2Piece cover Minimalist smartphone protection Reasons to buy + Official Samsung case + Flexible shock protection + Clip to fit

This minimalist case is designed to make the most of the S8’s curves. Designed to hug your phone without suffocating it, the soft polycarbonate grips only the top and bottom of the handset. Not the sturdiest case on the market, but it absorbs corner shocks, improves grip, and leaves those bevelled edges out to be admired.

20. Kate Spade New York Wrap Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 Style your smartphone Reasons to buy + 10 styles to choose from + Slim, easy-grip design + Signature Kate Spade colours

American design house Kate Spade is known for graphic prints in black, cream, gold and rose gold colour-ways. Opt for subtle texture, make a statement with oversized florals, or go all out sparkle with floating glitter. Subtle bevelling protects the screen and camera, and the slimline design doesn’t add unnecessary bulk.

21. TECH21 EVO WALLET CASE FOR SAMSUNG S8 A handy case and wallet hybrid Reasons to buy + Detachable card storage + 3m drop protection + Slim style

If you like having space for credit cards next to your phone but sometimes want a sleeker feel, then this case is for you. It has a card storage section, but it’s detachable. This means you can leave it at home if you’re carrying your wallet or easily add it again for ultimate portability. It’s comprised of three different layers to keep your smartphone wrapped up safe and has 3m drop protection, meaning it’ll be safe and sound when it comes up against most everyday knocks and scrapes.

22. SPECK PRESIDIO GRIP CASE COVER FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 A slim design built to absorb shock Reasons to buy + 3m impact protection + Scratch resistant finish + Slim design

This case from Speck is designed to withstand drops as it has enhanced impact protection built to absorb and disperse shock. But the built-in protection doesn’t compromise on style as it still provides a snug, slim fit against your new smartphone. The simple geometric design on the back of the case looks stylishly minimal and also adds extra grip.

23. Mujjo Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 A clean and contemporary case made from full-grain leather Reasons to buy + Full-grain leather + Excellent port access + Attractive colourways

Boasting a sleek silhouette and constructed from premium full-grain leather, this classy case from Mujjo is just super. Clean and contemporary, with a phone-hugging design, the Mujjo Leather Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 offers classic back, side and corner protection, as well as delivering a raised edge profile that keeps the phone's gorgeous screen clear of any surface when placed face down. All buttons and ports are easily accessible, the case comes in two solid colour schemes (black and T3's pick, saddle tan), and offering a refreshing lack of busyness, it's hard not to warm to this tasteful piece of protection.

24. Speck Presidio Clear + Print for Samsung Galaxy S8 Drop-dead gorgeous and UV resistant Reasons to buy + Beautiful + UV resistant + Dual-layer construction

We kick things off with a really classy case from Speck. The Presidio Clear + Print not only offers drop-dead gorgeous aesthetics, with an ultra-slim design partnered with stylish graphics, but also a solid build as well, with a dual-layer design featuring Impactium, a material that has been designed to absorb and disperse shock away from impact points. 8 feet drop protection is delivered too, while the materials used resist UV yellowing.

25. THE GEAR4 GREENWICH CASE FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 A classy combo of minimalist style and advanced protection Reasons to buy + Scratch-resistant coating + D3O® material + Lots of colours to choose from

With a grooved transparent polycarbonate back, scratch-resistant UV coating and D3O® material frame, the Greenwich manages to combine minimalist style with advanced protection. The D3O® material is the real sell here, with its molecules locking together to absorb and disperse energy upon impacts. Four solid colour schemes are available as well, with Orchid Grey, Gold, Silver and Black in the range.

26. Speck ShieldView Glass for Samsung Galaxy S8 A tempered glass screen protector for minimalists Reasons to buy + Completely protects screen + Can be combined with a case + Glossy finish

Something genuinely different here that is bound to appeal to minimalists. The ShieldView Glass by Speck is simply a tempered glass screen protector for Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8+). The glass is perfectly crafted to fit the new smartphone with a design that matches the curved screen from edge to edge, while a glossy finish means that - unlike with standard glass - you don't get loads of messy fingerprint smudges.

Obviously, you do not get all round protection with the ShieldView Glass, however if you are just concerned with protecting the S8's gorgeous screen and want to maintain its sleek lines, you can't go wrong here. Can be combined with other Speck cases too.

27. Peli Vault Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 A feature packed case with a kickstand Reasons to buy + Lifetime guarantee + Interior card slot + Kickstand

Next up is a case from Peli, who has dropped a brace of new Samsung Galaxy S8 cases, the pick of which is the Peli Vault. Offering a lifetime guarantee, the Peli Vault offers a streamlined, folio-style case crafted from tough polymer plastics and TPR rubbers. It also features an interior card slot for ID, credit cards or notes, and also incorporates a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. Interestingly, the case also features a partial viewing window in the front cover, allowing you to see who's calling even when the case is closed. Maybe the only downside is that it only comes in one black/grey colour scheme.

28. Tech21 Evo Go Case for Samsung Galaxy S8 A case that delivers three layers of protection Reasons to buy + Card slot + Three-layer build + 10ft drop protection

Tech21 offer some super serious drop protection with its Evo Go Case for Samsung Galaxy S8, with the phone protector offering protection from drops of up to 3m/10ft courtesy of an all new, "FlexShock", 3-layer impact absorption system. As such, you can be quite confident that any drop from human height, even if you are holding the S8 above your head, will be dealt with by the Evo Go. In addition, the Evo Go offers a concealed card compartment (alliteration FTW!) with magnetic closure, and comes in two colour schemes, Orchid and Black . The only downside is the cost, which rings in a five pennies shy of sixty nicker.

29. X-Doria Defense Lux A premium case with machined aluminium out frame Reasons to buy + Rugged + Snap-on + Aluminium outer frame

X-Doria halo drop into T3's best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases roundup with the tough-looking Defense Lux, which "combines refined luxury and durability to create the ultimate protective case." A rugged one-piece, snap-on construction, engineered with a soft inner rubber layer, impact resistant polycarbonate backing, and machined aluminium outer frame would suggest this is not hyperbole either, with the Lux genuinely offering a top-tier build. The fact that the back panel comes in various schemes, including Black Carbon Fibre and Rosewood (as pictured), is just a sweet added extra.

30. Carved GS8 Phone Cases Choose a case made from real wood and sea shells Reasons to buy + Real wood + Real shells + Bespoke

If you like wood as a material and want something unique to you then you'll no doubt like Carved's range of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases, which come in three different varieties. The GS8 Plus Satellite range are made from live-edge blocks, allowing customers to get the exact swatch they want, while the GS8 Turtle (pictured above) is made from two different wood species and two different types of sea shell, and the GS8 Teton is made from ebony, walnut and maple. Lovely, hand made cases that are literally one of a kind.

31. Samsung Galaxy S8 'Crystal Mixx' by VRS Design A transparent bumper case with raised edges Reasons to buy + TPU button covers + Raised edges + Cheaper than a pint

Next up in this best Samsung Galaxy S8 case roundup is the 'Crystal Mixx' by VRS Design, which offers a budget-friendly option for those looking to protect their Samsung Galaxy S8. The case is a transparent bumper affair with raised edges - perfect for keeping that gorgeous screen elevated off a surface when placed face down - and a shatterproof polycarbonate build. Tight port cutouts, TPU button covers and a price that rings in cheaper than pint in some parts of London complete the package.

32. Scottii Luxurii Gem for Samsung Galaxy S8 A gem of case Reasons to buy + TPU build + Excellent button access + Affordable

If you want something a little flashier to show off your Samsung Galaxy S8 then the Scottii Luxurii Gem could be right down your street. Despite rocking a solid dual-layer polycarbonate and TPU build, the Luxurii Gem features a glamorous glitter, non-slip design, as well as a bundled tempered glass screen protector. Throw in excellent button and port access, as well as multiple colour schemes including silver and gold to choose from, and you've got an attractive Samsung Galaxy S8 case at an even more attractive price point.

33. Scottii Tactical Titan for Samsung Galaxy S8 All round protection thanks to a bundled screen protector Reasons to buy + Industrial aesthetic + Slip-resistant pattern + Bundled screen protector

Scotti squeeze another case in to this best Samsung Galaxy S8 case roundup with its Tactical Titan, which is obviously gunning for Olixar's impressive and long-running ArmourDillo range of cases. The Tactical Titan delivers a similar heavy duty aesthetic and build, with a dual-layer construction partnered with impact cushions and a tempered glass screen protector. You also get a slip-resistant pattern on the case's rugged exterior, as well as the mandatory excellent port and button access.

34. OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series for Galaxy S8 Tough but slim Reasons to buy + Dual material + Drop + protection + Easy install

Otterbox are renowned for their rugged Defender smartphone cases, offering 3-layered protection in the harshest of environments, but their shields come in classier packaging too. The Symmetry range of sleek cases have a flexible, single-layered design, promising Drop+ protection and shock absorption without the rough and ready aesthetics.

35. Obliq K3 Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S8 Old-fashion style and all-round protection Reasons to buy + Rear-mounted card slot + Two-tone pattern + Italian leather

Oblik introduces an old fashioned aesthetic to this Samsung Galaxy S8 cases roundup with its stylish K3 Wallet. The K3 Wallet sports an Italian leather, flip cover design (which covers the back and front of the phone), a two-tone pattern for a super stylish aesthetic and, neatly, a rear-mounted card slot for stashing a credit card or RFID travel pass. Precision calibrated cutouts ensure that all ports and buttons are accessible too, while - somehow - the price rings in at under £10.

36. Obliq Skyline Advance for Samsung Galaxy S8 A case for those who prize portability Reasons to buy + TPU corners + AirSpring Technology + Soft matte finish

So far the cases we've featured have been quite heavy duty in terms of protection, however, for those looking for something more minimalist then you should check out the Obliq Skyline Advance for Samsung Galaxy S8. This case, despite packing fortified TPU corners with AirSpring Technology, the latter helping to absorb shocks during drops, boasts a slim profile and minimalist, soft touch, matte finish. There's no fancy features like a kick stand or card slot, however, the Skyline Advance is well built, light and city-slicker stylish.

37. Dux Ducis Skin Pro for Samsung Galaxy S8 Insane value for money Reasons to buy + Lifetime warranty + Kickstand + Cheaper than a pint

Dux Ducis delivers a hell of a case for the price with the Skin Pro for Samsung Galaxy S8. Despite the case only being built with synthetic leather, the Skin Pro offers a stylish flip cover design and handsome feature set, with a magnetic closing mechanism, TPU carrier, credit card holder and built in kickstand. You can also choose from four different colour schemes including deep blue, golden, gray and rose golden. Lifetime warranty thrown in as well for just £5.49? Yes, yes it is.

38. Olixar Genuine Leather Samsung Galaxy S8 Executive Wallet Case Understated executive class Reasons to buy + Soft grain leather + Professional look + Card slots

Olixar crash into T3's best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases roundup with this slimline and sleek case that offers a genuine soft grain leather build with tight stitched finish. Indeed, the Executive Wallet Case, while sporting a minimalist aesthetic, is incredibly ergonomic thanks to its low weight and thin profile, and also manages to cram in a magnetic smart stand function, as well as slots for cards, cash and documents. An executive wallet for executives and, you know, people who like nice smartphone cases.

39. Olixar ArmourDillo Samsung Galaxy S8 Protective Case A case with excellent damage preventing capabilities Reasons to buy + Polycarbonate exoskeleton + Textured grip + Flip-out stand

We mentioned Olixar's ArmourDillo range of smartphone cases earlier on in this roundup and, naturally, we've included its Samsung Galaxy S8 variety here too due to its excellent damage preventing capabilities. One of the toughest cases on the market, this ArmourDillo offers a two-layer, impact-resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton, textured grip finish portable flip-out stand for media consumption and raised cutouts for screen and cameras. With a price point of not far over a tenner too, this case is both super tough and super affordable.

40. UAG Pathfinder Samsung Galaxy S8 Rugged Case A case with MIL STD 810G 516.6 drop certification Reasons to buy + Hard exoskeleton + Anti-slip pads + Industrial looks

Old favourite UAG are back with the Samsung Galaxy S8, offering a heavy duty and premium smartphone case in the form of the Pathfinder, a piece of protection that has few equals right now. That's because the Pathfinder case boasts a super robust composite design that, aside from packing an impact resistant core, hard exoskeleton and anti-slip rubberised pads, also comes rocking a military-grade MIL STD 810G 516.6 drop certification. That accreditation means that the case is more than ready to deal with any potential drop that comes about from everyday use. It is quite dear in terms of price, however, asides from that its pretty much perfect if you're into the aesthetic.

41. Ghostek Atomic 3 for Samsung Galaxy S8 Massive features make this case a winner Reasons to buy + Aluminium alloy bumper + Screen guard + Lifetime warranty

And, rounding off T3's best Samsung Galaxy S8 case roundup is the expensive yet unique Ghostek Atomic 3. It's rather unique as this case features an aluminium alloy bumper (premium!), waterproof-capable protection up to one metre for up to 30 minutes (woof!), and a heavy duty scratch-resistant touch sensitive screen guard that is Touch ID compatible (yowzers!). The Atomic 3 also comes with a Ghostek lifetime warranty. The only downside is that the only colour option is red.

42. Spigen Galaxy S8 Slim Armor CS A slimline case with hidden card compartment Reasons to buy + Slimline + Hidden card compartment + Mil-Grade certified

Wallet cases can add unwanted bulk, but premium case designer, Spigen have a solution. Their Slim Armour CS boasts a TPU cover and polycarbonate back, providing all the drop-protection you’d expect from a hard-case, but with an added extra. Flip the phone over and you’ll find a discrete credit card slot. Simply push the quick tab and slide.

43. Torro Premium Italian Leather Stand Case Lose the clunky clasp with this minimalist wallet case Reasons to buy + Designed in the UK + Italian leather + Card slot and flip cover

British design meets soft Italian leather in this wallet case by Torro. This flip cover has space for a credit card and it doubles as a stand for movie watching on the go. The design is deceptively simple, but the standout feature is the missing clasp. Torro’s case shuts with magnets, eliminating the cumbersome clips that seal most other genuine leather cases.

44. CASE-MATE BARELY THERE CASE FOR SAMSUNG GALAXY S8 Stylishly stealthy protection Reasons to buy + Clear design + Super slim + Bezel protects the screen

If you’ve fallen for the design of your S8 and don’t want to cover it in a bulky case, then the Barely There option from Case-Mate is for you. It’s completely clear, so you can see the S8 underneath, as well as being really slim, so it doesn’t feel like the design is being compromised. It also has a lay-flat bezel around the screen, which means a minor drop will stop it from smashing.