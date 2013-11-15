The 18 legendary PlayStation games that every fan must play

Previous Next 1/18

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (PS3)

One of, if not, the greatest adventure game of all time, Naughty Dog's crowning achievement is a blockbuster movie made completely playable. Best in class gameplay, is combined with a strong story and visuals that, to this day, barely show age. The levels taking place in snowy environments, atop mountains and amongst battle ravaged settlements pop with fantastic details and levels of colour vibrancy.

Taking cues from the likes of Tomb Raider and even Indiana Jones, Uncharted never stands still, yet offers a good amount of variety, from puzzle solving to tense action sequences that wouldn't look out of place in James Bond's next outing.