Best luggage tags 2019: never pick up the wrong suitcase again

Whether you’re a frequent flyer for business or leisure, making sure your luggage is correctly and clearly labelled is one of the most important things for both your checked baggage and any hand luggage you have.
Not only does a luggage tag provide important information should you bag be lost in transit, but with a range of styles available, they are also a great way to help identify your bag quickly and easily when waiting at baggage claim.
Purchasing a luggage tag for yourself comes down to personal style and preference.
Some will be available in sets if you want all of your bags to match, and many come with a sleeve and cover to make your personal details less visible to just anyone.
Leather luggage tags look smart and can make a nice gift for those who travel for work a lot, so look out for designs by the likes of Aspinal of London and Maxwell-Scott in our list below.
If you’re particularly paranoid about losing your luggage, you can even invest in smart tags which act as Bluetooth or GPS trackers, so you can keep an eye on the whereabouts of your luggage at all times.
These also make it easier to recover your luggage should it go missing. Whatever it is you’re looking for, we’ve picked out some great options that will help keep your luggage safe in style.
Take a look at the roundup below.
The 10 best luggage tags
1. Aspinal of London Leather Luggage Tags
A smart leather luggage tag for flying in style
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This pair of luggage labels from Aspinal of London looks pretty swish, and if you’re a frequent business flyer, then these would complete your luggage set quite nicely. Made from real calf leather, they are of course on the expensive side, which you may feel bitter about if they end up getting battered in the hold of the plane, but if you’ve got the cash to splash then they’re absolutely worth having, or would make a thoughtful gift to the nomad in your life.
They attach easily with a buckle strap and have a dedicated sleeve for keeping your personal details in, which is concealed nicely by the leather flap. Traditional and stylish, these are the best luggage tags for luxury travel.
2. Tile Mate
A compact little Bluetooth tracker to keep track of your luggage from A to B
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This little Bluetooth tracker is ideal for keeping an eye on your luggage and tracking where it is. This battery powered metal tag can be picked up by an app on your phone to tell you its whereabouts.
It works with both Android and iPhones and you’ll be able to check where it was last located and you can use your phone to make the Tile Mate ring to help you find it. The only downside to these is that they need replacing every year, but you do get a special discount for being a Tile Mate member.
3. TUMI Nassau Luggage Tag
A sleek luggage tag from the dependable luggage company
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Add an elegant touch to your Tumi luggage with this textured leather luggage tag. It's simple and sleek, and the perfect addition to any piece of expensive luggage. The tag is crafted from leather, and features an ID window to display your information. It attaches to your bag with an adjustable strap with buckle closure.
4. Shinola Luggage ID Tag
A tan leather tag from the American leather brand
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Like a more natural look? This tan leather tag from American luxury goods brand Sinola will do the trick. Crafted from pressed leather, design details include an interior name card, hand-painted edges, secure snap closure, and stainless steel buckle.
5. Samsonite Luggage Tag
These no-nonsense tags from Samsonite are durable and affordable
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Want a understated luggage tag from a reliable brand? Check out this one from Samsonite. It's engineered to make it easier to identify or to secure your luggage, and comes in no-nosense black leather.
6. Lulu Guinness Doll Face Luggage Tag
Add some personality to your luggage
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Ensure your suitcases are instantly recognisable with this striking luggage tag. Featuring the Lulu Doll Face motif, this chic accessory is perfect for the frequent traveller. It includes an address card, and is embossed Lulu Guinness branding on reverse.
7. Sass Belle Gold Pineapple Luggage Tag
If this luggage tag doesn't scream "holiday" we don't know what wiill
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Are you looking for a luggage tag that really gets you in the mood for a holiday? This pineapple one from Sass & Belle might be the one for you. The tropical design really stands out, meaning you'll find your suitcase quickly and will be sipping mojitos on the beach in no time.
8. Maxwell-Scott Handcrafted Leather Luggage Tag
A handmade and personalised embossed leather tag
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Personalised items are always a great gift idea for the person who has everything. So if you know someone who travels a lot, we’re sure this handcrafted leather luggage tag from Maxwell-Scott would make for a thoughtful present.
It comes in three different colours and you have the option to emboss it in either silver, gold or no colour for a subtle effect. This can just be initials or a personalised message up to 15 characters. Be warned that personalised items cannot be returned, but you will get a 25 year warranty for damage of this luggage tag which definitely makes it worth the price tag.
9. Dynotag Smart Luggage Tag
Register your bag to Dynotag to keep it safe at all times
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Dynotag is an innovative new way to ensure your bag gets back to you safely should it get misplaced or lost in transit. It doesn’t actually have GPS built-in to the tag, but it works via a unique QR code assigned to your luggage, which can then be scanned by someone and they can submit the location of your bag.
You’ll be able to log into your online Dynotag account to update personal details at any time, and see an activity log of who has scanned your tag and where. This tag is designed to assist in the quick and easy recovery of your luggage should you get separated from it and users say the tag itself is incredibly robust and sturdy.
10. ProudGuy Tufftaag
Promote yourself on the go with this business card luggage tag
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You never know who you might bump into, or who your luggage might, either. This luggage tag allows you to attach your personal details by way of a business card, which could be ideal for briefcases, laptop bags or even your hold luggage. Those who have this tag say it’s well built and sturdy, but its aluminium frame means that it isn’t all that flexible.
In which case, you need to ensure it is secured tightly in the right position of your case so that it doesn’t get damaged in transit if bashed around it the aircraft hold. Users love the smart appearance of this tag and there are plenty of colours to choose from so if you want to go bright and bold this will help your luggage stand out from the crowd.
12. Go Travel Luggage Tag
A budget leather travel tag that’s simple and flexible
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you just want a luggage tag that will serve its purpose, then this set of two from John Lewis should get the job done nicely. Made from leather, they are flexible which means you won’t expect them to snap under pressure during transit, and there is a clear window for you to write your personal details in.
Customers who have these tags say they are surprisingly durable and last a long time, but the only downside is they aren’t particularly unique so they won’t help identify your bag when collecting from baggage claim.
