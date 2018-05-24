The best kids’ watches: from funky Timex digitals to Lego Star Wars analogues

When they’re off out in the cul-de-sac, cruising around on their brand new bike or playing ‘What’s the Time Mr Wolf?’ with their friends, knowing that they’ll be in on time thanks to their cool kids’ watch is certainly a worry off of your mind.

Kids are fussy things, so guaranteed whichever watch we choose as the best, it’ll be wrong. But, if we’re putting practicality at the forefront, the Lorus Children's Digital Watch, is probably the top watch for children.

It may not be the most exciting to look at, but it’s definitely a winner for those who like playing outside, thanks to its large display and strong exterior, which will certainly ensure it survives any challenges your kid may, quite literally, throw at it.

Of course, novelty is also important and if you know they’re a Disney fan or you’re always catching them singing ‘Let it Go’, a Minnie Mouse Watch or one with a Frozen theme will be sure to put a smile on their faces.

If they’re hankering after a Fitbit but you don’t think they’re quite ready for something as techy, try them on the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 – any mini Star Wars fan will love it!

1. Lorus Children's Digital Watch The perfect watch for mini sports fans Specifications Type: Digital Strap material: Rubber and silicone Water resistant: Yes, up to 100m

If your child is a dab hand at sport, whether that’s a lap of the school field or 15 lengths at the local swimming pool, this solid digital watch will certainly withstand being put through the paces.

It’s waterproof, made from durable metal, features a silicone strap and has been designed alongside tennis player Novak Djokovic’s children’s foundation, so you know it’s up to the mark and purchasing it will do good, too.

Whether they’re timing their fastest lap, setting the alarm for dinner time or just fancy a cool thing to wear to school, this kids’ watch is certainly worthy of our top place.

2.Timex Childrens Indiglo Marathon Alarm Watch One for pink lovers Specifications Type: Digital Strap material: Plastic/resin Water resistant: Yes, up to 50m

A robust watch with similar functions as our first pick, this one too is perfect for little sports fans, so long as they’re a lover of all things pink! With a large digital interface for telling time on the fly, a stopwatch for timing laps in the pool and an alarm so they know when they need to be in for tea, this is a cool multi-functional watch that will resist whatever trials and tribulations they may put it through.

3. Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 This awesome watch is arguably better than a Fitbit Ace, especially for the younger ones Specifications Type: Digital Strap material: Silicone Water resistant: Yes, up to 50m

Clever and very cool to look at, this Garmin children’s watch is as techy as its adult counterparts while being very kid friendly. With the assistance of an app, you can view how many steps they do a day, how well they’re sleeping, and you can set them jobs to do and the rewards they receive for doing them.

To encourage them to complete their 60 minute activity goals, they can engage in games including aiding BB-8 when he’s in trouble and piloting Zepha!

4. Lego Star Wars Kids Buildable Watch If you can't keep them away from their Lego set and they love a lightsaber, we think we're on to a winner here Specifications Type: Analogue Strap material: Plastic Water resistant: Yes, up to 50m

With its interchangeable links, this watch features all the essence and playfulness of Lego. Coupled up with the fact that it is Star Wars themed and you have yourself the best present ever! To top it off, the watch is waterproof up to 50 metres, and it comes with a Star Wars mini figure that they can use in their playsets.

The watch face is expandable, while the strap itself is durable and comfortable, making it perfect for everyday wear.

5. Disney Minnie Mouse Stone Set Watch Minnie Mouse and sparkles are the perfect combination Specifications Type: Analogue Strap material: Leather Water resistant: Yes, up to 50m

Although the most expensive analogue watch on our list, this sparkly, leather strapped number is certainly worth the additional expense.

With pretty gemstones replacing some of the numbers and a gemstone bezel creating a beautiful ring around the watch face, this Disney children’s watch is certainly ideal for any budding fashionista.

With its anti-scratch sapphire glass and waterproofing, this is the perfect kids' watch, whether they’re running around or heading to the school disco.

6. Timex Kids Time Teacher Watch With loads of different funky styles to choose from, this Timex is the perfect first watch Specifications Type: Analogue Strap material: Textile Water resistant: Yes, up to 30m

With its cute designs, clear markers and free mobile app, a Timex kids’ watch is perfect for any newbie learning their way around a clock. For additional help, the clock face features minute markers, while the elasticated strap makes it easy for them to take the watch on and off. From budding soldiers to flower power, there’s a watch for every kind of wearer.

7. Disney Frozen Quartz Analogue Watch We probably wouldn't be forgiven if we didn't include a Frozen watch on our list Specifications Type: Analogue Strap material: Plastic Water resistant: Yes, up to 30m

If they’re always singing Frozen around the house or playing with their Elsa doll, a kids watch doesn’t get much better than this one. Featuring their favourite characters and a pretty purple snowflake design, this watch makes the perfect gift idea.

The analogue display is clearly numbered, while the durable materials ensure it’s up for going about the daily life of your child. Coming in at under £10, this watch is a bargain, too.