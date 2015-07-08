Best HTC One M8 deals: grab yourself one of the best phones of recent times

Hang on a second, the HTC One M8 is old news isn't it? Well, it's been usurped by the HTC One M9 - but actually, the new flagship isn't that much different.

In fact the HTC One M9 is much more expensive and you know what? You don't actually get much more for your money - so why not play smart and bag a still-great phone for a lot less cash?

The main difference between the M8 and M9 is that the camera on the new model is infinitely better. If you're a rabid photographer then paying the extra might be worth it, however if your bank balance doesn't quite stretch to this year's model, the M8 is the obvious choice.

Not only is the M8 one sexy looking phone, you can pick up some cracking deals on it. Don't spend hours sifting through comparison websites; we've done all the hard work for you.

Here is our list of the best deals on the market we can find for each network.

